The Big Picture Get ready for the seventh South Park streaming special, "The End of Obesity," coming May 24 in the U.S. and Canada, May 25 elsewhere.

Cartman and crew take on weight-loss drugs and American healthcare in this new satirical adventure!

With South Park renewed until at least 2027, additional longer streaming specials could be on the horizon.

Television's favorite Colorado town never seems to stay gone for long. Paramount+ has just released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming South Park streaming special, “South Park: The End of Obesity.” The recent teaser confirmed a May 24 release date for the special in the United States and Canada, with other territories such as Australia, Latin America, Brazil, and France seeing it drop on May 25.

Ever notorious for their ruthless satirization of modern culture, the teaser revealed that this special will see the South Park writers going after the recent craze of Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs. As rumors about these drugs fly around the town of South Park, the teaser follows fan-favorite Cartman in his determination to explore these new medications — with the reluctant help of his friends, of course.

Alongside drugs like Ozempic, the teaser also seems to hint at the special's lampooning of topics such as the American healthcare system, a subject that South Park has gone after in the past. After Cartman's doctor introduces him to the topic of weight-loss drugs, Cartman and his friends seem ready to jump through several dangerous hoops to procure these medicines — with or without the help of healthcare. "We've been out-navigating the American healthcare system," says Butters to the rest of the South Park crew in the latter half of the trailer. "I almost died!"

How Many Other 'South Park' Streaming Specials Are There?

Far from the irreverent comedy's first stab at a longer streaming special, "The End of Obesity" will mark the seventh episode of this nature to land on Paramount+. Previous specials include “South Park: Post COVID," "South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID," "South Park: The Streaming Wars,* "South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, and "South Park: Joining the Panderverse." The sixth and most recent of these specials, "South Park (Not Suitable For Children)," hit Paramount+ on December 20, 2023.

The runtimes of these specials seem to range from about 45 minutes to an hour, at least double the length of a traditional 22-minute South Park episode. The runtime of "South Park: The End of Obesity" is not yet known. While it is also unknown whether more streaming specials are to follow after this one, South Park has already been renewed through to the year 2027 — leaving plenty of room for potential longer-running hijinks in the future.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on South Park and any other upcoming streaming specials. Watch the new teaser above! Previous episodes of the series are available to stream on Max and the specials are available on Paramount+.

