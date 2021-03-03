South Park fans have been clamoring for new episodes during the show's pandemic hiatus, and they're not the only ones getting fired up. Comedy Central has just dropped a new clip on the official South Parq Studios YouTube page from the soon-to-be-released "Vaccination Special," and based on the glimpses we're getting, things are heating up in the town of South Park around the high demand for vaccine shots.

The Comedy Central series has been mostly on pause since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, although this will be the second South Park special released for socially distanced fans within the last six months, following "The Pandemic Special" which premiered on the network in September last year. This particular storyline set in the screwed-up Colorado mountain town is one that definitely mirrors our own reality at times, albeit couched in the kind of irreverent and cheeky humor that South Park has always been known for.

There's clearly a lot going on in South Park even from these little clips — including someone offering Cartman two grand to get their hands on a vaccine, Butters joining up with the "Lil QTies" (the show's nod to Qanon) just to get out of the house for a change, and everyone dutifully wearing their masks.... well, mostly everyone. As a continuation on a running theme from the series co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, "The Vaccination Special" hits very close to home, with many of the things we're seeing in the real world popping up here. Chances are, though, whatever happens, it'll all go down in very memorably South Park fashion no matter what.

The "South Park Vaccination Special" airs March 10 on Comedy Central. Check out the new clip below:

