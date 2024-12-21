The hectic production schedule of South Park has become so infamous for their rapid production schedule that they even made a documentary about it. Trey Parker and Matt Stone prefer their week of episode creation to address what is happening in the world and as a kind of creative pressure. In an interview with Bill Simmons, Stone praised "deadlines [being] great for creativity" and compared the production to live shows like Saturday Night Live, admitting they were the kids in college doing term papers "the morning they were due." Working in a limited timeline removes any room for self-doubt or second-guessing and at best results in some of the wildest episodes of South Park the show has ever produced. And what happens when you take two of those six days away? In one case, it was Season 8's undeniably deranged Christmas special "Woodland Critters Christmas." That's right. Four days.

Between 'South Park' and 'Team America: World Police,' 2004 Pushed Trey Parker and Matt Stone to Their Limits

Close

Not that South Park is ever easy to make, but it was certainly more challenging the year they did seven episodes, shot and edited Team America: World Police, and then came back for seven more South Park episodes. Parker and Stone have not been quiet about the arduous methods it took to make Team America and how they wanted to quit almost daily. Despite this, Season 8 of South Park is remembered as one of the best seasons of the show, with fan-favorite episodes like "Good Times with Weapons," "Awesome-O," "The Jeffersons," "Douche and Turd," and "Pre-School." An acclaimed season and a movie that Stephen Sondheim thought should win an Oscar left the South Park boys drained. Unfortunately, they had one more episode to produce... but no ideas.

As Parker and Stone recall on the Season 8 DVD commentary, they came into their offices the Thursday before their next episode and had nothing. That's par for the course on the first day of the week, but rarely do they still have nothing by the end of the day. "Nothing. Just nothing. All day Thursday just hours and hours and hours — and then finally it was 9 pm, and we were like 'You know what, we got nothing. Let's go home,'" Parker says, knowing the work would be even harder on him, Stone, and all the animators with one day down. But when they came in on Friday, writer's block continued and there was fear they'd have to tell Comedy Central "you're not going to get an episode." They went home again on Friday, knowing Saturday would be hell.

Parker and Stone Relied on a Christmas Miracle

Image via Comedy Central

Parker resisted doing a Christmas special, fearing the episode would not be up to the high quality of their other well-regarded Christmas specials. Saturday brought out desperation, however, and the staff was told to begin animating Christmas Critters in the woods. Parker began writing pages and what results is at first what seems like a simple clash of a cute Christmas story and the irreverent South Park kids who don't want to be there. But Parker, Stone, and their writers kept digging, and the story began to unlock. After batting around ideas, they decided the critters would be satanic and took inspiration from the late '90s astro-horror film Event Horizon for what is possibly the most deranged moment in all of South Park. But the episode wasn't quite there.

Sunday, three days out from airing, the episode is still coming together. The night before, Parker "went home and was still very unsettled cause [he] was exhausted and all nervous because [he] was like 'how are we going to make this into a show? It doesn't make any sense." But then the breakthrough came, making the episode a story within a story, with Stan and the critters just being characters in a story Cartman is telling the class. The writing became easier for Parker, but the catharsis wasn't released until later that evening. Parker remembers, "it dawned on me as I was driving home at midnight, 'we're going to pull this off.' The pages are in, the animation is going pretty good, we're going to get a show done, and it's going to be funny... we did it." Upon this realization, Parker let out a guttural lion-esque roar in his car. After a stressful year that tasked Parker and Stone beyond all measure, there was a palpable, animalistic relief at finally being finished and ending on a high note.

"Woodland Critter Christmas" is an all-time episode of South Park. It is festive and freaky, mixing Parker and Stone's dark sense of humor with their clever storytelling and musical talent. The duo loved the villainous critters so much that they gave them a role in the Imaginationland trilogy just a few years later. But more than anything, "Woodland Critter Christmas" proves that Parker and Stone truly do work at their best with their feet to the fire. The intensity of an upcoming deadline truly brings out their most creative ideas. And now, six days must seem like a breeze.

South Park is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount