When a show's been on the air for more than a quarter of a century, has lasted 20+ seasons, and has more than 300 episodes, it's understandable that not all are going to be winners. These numbers are all applicable to the long-running animated sitcom that is South Park, which debuted on Comedy Central all the way back in 1997.

To the show's credit, there are of course plenty of iconic episodes, and few that can be considered genuinely terrible. South Park is a TV show that aims to make fun of everything and pumps out new scripts remarkably fast, but this can lead to a slight sense of things being hit-and-miss. To highlight some of those not quite hits, the following episodes make up South Park's lowest-rated according to IMDb users.

10 "Spring Break"

Season 26, Episode 6 (2023)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Generally, South Park'searlier seasons are seen as the better ones, though that's not a hard and fast rule when it comes to talking about the show and its ups and downs in quality. It's a show that finds new targets to go after and ways to reinvent itself, which has led to some surprising longevity.

Still, season 26 is something of a disappointment, running for just six episodes and having its final one, "Spring Break," be arguably the low point. It's an episode centered around Mr. Garrison falling back into his old ways while on vacation, and recycles certain jokes/ideas that no longer feel super fresh or funny.

9 "The Streaming Wars Part 2"

Season 25, Episode 8 (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

IMDb will tell you that "The Streaming Wars" and "The Streaming Wars Part 2" both fall within season 25, but they're considered specials independent of any season according to other sources. The two episodes tell a story about the show's titular town being brought to the brink of destruction thanks to a disastrous drought.

Both parts are twice as long as the average South Park episode, meaning watching them together effectively makes for something feature-length. Perhaps there was a great deal of anticipation for what South Park could do with two such specials and a story told on a particularly grand scale, but neither Part 1 nor Part 2 of "The Streaming Wars" were quite as good as hoped.

8 "Back to the Cold War"

Season 25, Episode 4 (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

"Back to the Cold War" is an episode largely revolving around Butters, as a good part of it sees him competing in a horse riding tournament. Of course, the other large part of the episode revolves around the war (sort of) referenced in the title, with this being the first scripted TV episode to reference the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For that, it can be held up as another timely South Park episode that was, like in many instances before, able to comment on something long before other shows could. However, the execution here beyond that leaves something to be desired, with "Back to the Cold War" feeling a little shallow when it came to the usual attempts at scathing humor and political commentary.

7 "Pip"

Season 4, Episode 14 (2000)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

By its fourth season, South Park had already made enough of an impact to be considered among the great TV comedies, but by no means were its early seasons flawless. Season 4 in particular is home to one of the show's strangest and most divisive episodes: "Pip," which was inspired by Charles Dickens'sGreat Expectations.

It's held up as one of the least favored episodes in the show's history, though its willingness to do something entirely out of the ordinary is strangely admirable. It stands out as an even odder episode when watched today, as the one recurring character who does appear in "Pip" is its titular character, who was written out of South Park in 2010.

6 "Eat, Pray, Queef"

Season 13, Episode 4 (2009)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

The characters of Terrance and Phillip were a huge part of the conflict caused in the South Park movie, and they're involved in causing chaos in this season 13 episode of the show, too. "Eat, Pray, Queef" is about their fart-filled show being replaced by a female-led comedy called "The Queef Sisters."

It's an episode that has a good deal of commentary about crude humor and potential double standards within it. At least when it comes to gender, it was perhaps ahead of the curve by predicting the backlash that would come from an all-female Ghostbustersreboot. Still, the episode seemed to rub certain viewers the wrong way, and its IMDb rating overall is fairly low by the show's standards.

5 "Jakovasaurs"

Season 3, Episode 4 (1999)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

"Jakovasaurs" can join season 4's "Pip" as a remarkably strange early episode of South Park that's proven to be a divisive one overall. At least this one seems to take place in the usual continuity of the show, and features more of its recurring characters, though the premise is an admittedly bizarre one.

It involves Cartman discovering a species of dinosaur that never actually went extinct, with him being the only person in the entire town who doesn't seem to find this type of creature completely annoying. The dinosaurs were apparently used to make fun of Jar Jar Binks from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, a movie that had come out shortly before this episode, but that still doesn't prevent the episode itself from being annoying.

4 "The Problem with a Poo"

Season 22, Episode 3 (2018)

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Mr. Hankey is one of those South Park characters who might've been funny for a time, but gradually wore out his welcome as the years went along. To its credit, "The Problem with a Poo" is an episode that tries to address how the character's run their course, and it marks the last time Mr. Hankey appeared in South Park.

Still, the problems arise when it comes to how this episode tries to comment on the trend of cancel culture, and how it relates to individuals and pieces of entertainment. There was potential for such commentary to be interesting or funny, but this episode largely - and regrettably - is something of a misfire.

3 "Funnybot"

Season 15, Episode 2 (2011)

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

The Funnybot is one of many non-human characters in South Park, with this season 15 episode revolving around its creation and dominance over the comedy scene. He's created in Germany after the German people took offense to being called the least funny people on Earth, with this Funnybot becoming surprisingly popular.

"Funnybot" suffers from really only having one joke/observation and running it into the ground, and doing so in a way where most people aren't going to find amusement for the episode's whole duration. But then again, if the episode's about a not-very-funny robot being found funny by many, perhaps it's all part of the commentary... or something.

2 "Terrance and Phillip in Not Without My Anus"

Season 2, Episode 1 (1998)

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

If the title of "Terrance and Phillip in Not Without My Anus" didn't already tip you off that this isn't going to be your average South Park episode, then the premise will. This is a middle finger of an episode, done as the first episode of season 2 - thereby delaying the resolution of a cliffhanger from season 1's ending - and also airing on April Fool's Day 1998.

The episode revolves almost entirely around Terrance and Phillip and other ridiculous things happening in Canada, including Saddam Hussein trying to take over the entire country. Not everyone loves it as a result of its clearly inflammatory nature, but South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stonehave listed it as a favorite.

1 "A Million Little Fibers"

Season 10, Episode 5 (2006)

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Season 10 of South Park is filled with classic episodes even casual viewers would've likely heard of or seen, including "Cartoon Wars," the controversial "ManBearPig" episode, "Tsst," and even the iconic "Make Love, Not Warcraft." Released around the same time also came the show's lowest-rated episode: "A Million Little Fibers."

It features very little by way of main or recurring characters besides Towelie, with the premise involving him writing an official Book of the Month according to Oprah Winfrey, though controversy arises much like it did in the whole situation the episode is parodying: that of a memoir by James Frey being revealed as mostly fabricated. It's a strange, not particularly funny, and one-note episode, and it's not too surprising to see it stand as the lowest-rated according to IMDb.

