While everyone prepares to re-experience the story of the Dutton family this Labor Day weekend with the upcoming Yellowstone marathon, the mega-hit Western has officially been surpassed on streaming. South Park, the rude, crude, long-running adult animated comedy series from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, has been surging in popularity on Paramount+'s global charts for some time and currently stands as the platform's top series for the time being. It's another show of the enduring global love for the wacky characters present in Colorado's sleepy little mountain town, as the show currently ranks as the streamer's most popular series in six countries while landing in the top three in many more.

Premiering in 1997, South Park has aired for a staggering 26 seasons with six specials in that time, ten video games, and a beloved movie that recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. The series has managed to stay relevant over that time through evolving social satire portrayed in often ridiculous and hilarious ways in the misadventures of Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. Despite the sheer absurdity of the events that the boys and their town navigate through, from aliens to eccentric celebrity parodies, and even Cthulhu, it also has an air of authenticity as it takes inspiration from Parker and Stone's life and friendship. Throughout its run, the show has scored five Emmys and earned plenty of critical acclaim, as reflected by a strong 80% Rotten Tomatoes score overall.

Paramount+ will continue to reap the benefits of working with Parker and Stone for some time too. In 2021,then-ViacomCBS Inc. inked a $900 million megadeal to lock down their services for 14 new South Park specials through 2027 and secured the show for six more seasons on Comedy Central. Starting in 2025, when Max's existing deal with the creators runs out, Paramount+ is also set to become the exclusive streaming home for all episodes which could draw even more eyes to the platform.

What's Next for 'South Park'?

Close

South Park aired its 26th season in early 2023, followed by the multiversal parody Joining the Panderverse in October and its second part, Not Suitable for Children in December to close out the year. Although a date isn't set for Season 27, Parker and Stone haven't left viewers completely high and dry in 2024 as they did release the latest tie-in video game, South Park: Snow Day, back in March and the seventh special, The End of Obesity, which tackled the Ozempic craze in May. It's widely expected that the new season will arrive by the end of this year too, assuming the schedule stays relatively consistent.

As for Yellowstone, all eyes are set on the Labor Day marathon beginning tonight at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network and the second half of Season 5 on November 10. The long-awaited end to the Dutton saga is set to be an explosive one as Kevin Costner officially bows out as John Dutton and the family faces new threats from all sides. Although everything seems to be coming to a head for Taylor Sheridan's flagship, it also might not be the end after all as recent reports indicate that Paramount is considering extending the show into Season 6 without Costner but with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser still in the fold.

The South Park specials and Yellowstone are available to stream on Paramount+, though you'll have to head to Max for now in the U.S. to catch all episodes of Parker and Stone's series. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the hottest streaming shows.

South Park Follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado. Release Date August 13, 1997 Cast Trey Parker , Matt Stone , April Stewart , Mona Marshall Main Genre Comedy Seasons 26

Watch on Paramount+