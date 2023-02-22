HBO Max has canceled the television comedy South Side after its third season which debuted in December. The streaming service will not renew the series for a fourth season, following a slew of other recent cancellations of popular shows on the network.

As first reported by Deadline, streaming service HBO Max will not be renewing South Side for a fourth season. An HBO Max spokesperson acknowledged that the comedy series was “unique” and “ambitious,” but would not continue for undisclosed reasons. “While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, and Sultan Salahuddin created,” the spokesperson revealed.

“We thank them and Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez, the supremely talented cast and crew and our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios. For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humour. The result was a wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream.”

The news comes after HBO cancelled two other shows this year. Earlier in February, HBO announced it would not be continuing with the Hugh Laurie-led comedy series, Avenue 5. “Going to space with Armando Iannucci has been an incredible journey, while we will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Avenue 5,’ we look forward to many more adventures together,” a spokesperson from HBO said. The cancellation of the comedy series, which also starred Josh Gad, Lenora Crichlow, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, and Suzy Nakamura among others, came as no surprise after the cast members were released from their contracts in May 2022, with Laurie moving on to star in Tehran’s third season. This came after HBO Max also cancelled Pennyworth at the beginning of February after three seasons. “An incredible blend of action, drama, and humour, for three seasons, ‘Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler’ has taken fans on a mind-bending ride into Alfred’s eccentric world and the beginnings of cutting-edge super heroes and super villains,” a spokesperson for the streamer acknowledged at the time, thanking the cast and crew—including creator Bruno Heller—for their hard work.

What Was South Side About?

South Side follows two community college graduates who find themselves stuck working at Rent-T-Own. The comedy, which moved to HBO Max for its second season, provides an authentic look into life on the "South Side," also known as Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood where filming takes place. The MTV Entertainment Studios comedy stars Salahuddin, Riddle, Kareme Young, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin, and Nefetari Spencer. The series is executive produced by Salahuddin, Riddle, Blieden, Hernandez, Ari Pearce, Kristyn Deignan, and Tara Power.

Seasons 1–3 of South Side are currently streaming on HBO Max. Check out the official trailer for Season 3 below: