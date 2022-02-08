South Side fans rejoice! HBO Max announced today that the sitcom has been renewed for Season 3. The announcement comes barely three months after Season 2 premiered on the streaming platform, which happened after the series was moved from Comedy Central to integrate the slate of Max Originals. The series follows two down-on-their-luck friends who are far from living the American dream after graduating from community college and landing what could possibly be a dead-end job.

Offering a relentlessly entertaining blend of workplace comedy as seen in NBC’s The Office and the millennial struggle with “slow adulting” seen on HBO’s Insecure, South Side was praised by its honest approach to life in Chicago without needing to focus on crime and poverty, which are usual themes of movies and TV shows that take place in the city. The series also mixes nonsense comedy with everyday pet peeves, which makes every episode unpredictable — and highly entertaining.

In an official statement, EVP of Original Comedy and Adult Animation at HBO Max, Suzanna Makkos, celebrated the renewal and referenced a dance move that was hilariously performed at a wacky funeral during Season 2.

“To be able to bring this world and these characters to life has been a true joy. A lot of people say that 'South Side' is about the American dream, and the stories that Bashir and Diallo have crafted completely embody that dream with both razor-sharp humor and refreshing cultural commentary. I think I speak for everyone here at HBO Max when I say, ‘it’s time for the percolator.’”

South Side is created by Sultan Salahuddin and Emmy nominees Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahudin. The latter two have worked together writing for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and TBS’s The Last O.G. All three creators also have roles in South Side, and they are set to reprise them in Season 3. They also celebrated the good news in an official statement:

“We are blessed. We get to make a show starring our family and friends about a city we love. 'South Side' finds joy in the extraordinary adventures of ordinary folks. We challenge ourselves to make every episode a unique and unexpected journey. We have no clue where our characters will find themselves in season three and we couldn’t be more excited to find out.”

HBO Max is yet to announce a release date for Season 3 of South Side.

You can stream all 20 episodes of the series on HBO Max now.

Check out the official synopsis below:

SOUTH SIDE follows two friends who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world, but until they do, they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own. Shot on location in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, the show offers an authentic look into what life on the South Side is all about.

