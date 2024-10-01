It turns out life can be easy after leaving a show. Southern Charm alum Ashley Jacobs recently announced that she is expecting her second baby. The reality star announced her pregnancy with her husband, Mike Appel, and her first son, Grayson Maxwell, during their baby moon in Santa Barbara, California.

Viewers will remember Ashley from seasons five and six as Thomas Ravenel's ex-girlfriend, who made Kathryn Dennis' life harder by her involvement with her and their family. Her participation in the show made for great seasons, as she had most of the cast against her, thanks to her many antics against Kathryn and everyone else. She left the show after season 6 and even decided to move out of Charleston and back to California, where she met her husband in 2019. The two quickly fell head over heels for each other. The couple dated for two years, and in 2021, they decided to tie the knot.

Another Baby Boy on the Way for Ashley

Ashley's family started growing after she left Southern Charm in 2019. She left the chaotic lifestyle associated with Thomas and met her love in her hometown of Santa Barbara. Ashley and Mike tied the knot secretly in 2021, and while announcing their marriage, they also announced she was pregnant with their first baby. Now, after three years, the couple is announcing that Ashley is pregnant once again, and they are expecting another baby boy. Ashley tells PEOPLE, "I've come a long way since my Southern Charm days!!! My husband, son ,and I are thrilled to announce that we are expecting baby boy #2 in FIVE WEEKS!!! We cannot wait for his arrival and to watch our boys grow up together. Grateful is an understatement!"

Besides expecting a baby, Ashley and her family are remodeling their home as she says, "Aside from pregnancy, we're also remodeling our new home. Life is pretty hectic at the moment but felt we could somehow manage to squeeze in one last vacation just the three of us." Ashley has kept herself busy since her Charm days, and the only one from the cast who could get an invitation to her baby shower was Landon Clements, as she was able to attend the baby shower for Ashley's first pregnancy. The two have become fairly close since their stints on the show and have had each other's back ever since.

