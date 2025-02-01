In a surprising addition to the ongoing Bravoverse relationship talk-of-the-town saga, Southern Charm star Austen Kroll has confirmed rumors that Summer House lady Paige DeSorbo has found someone new following her split from fellow Southern Charm cast member Craig Conover.

Kroll made the revelation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, January 30, 2025 episode when host Andy Cohen mentioned rumors that DeSorbo, was dating someone else. Kroll was quick to affirm the whispers. “I don’t think that those are rumors,” he told Cohen. “I think they’ve been substantiated, and I think Craig knows as such. You know, he didn’t know for a minute, but yeah — I think that he’s fully come to terms with that. That’s not a rumor.”

Kroll added that Conover was initially unaware of the developments in DeSorbo’s love life but has now “come to terms” with the reality of the situation. The news comes just weeks after DeSorbo announced on her Giggly Squad podcast that she and Conover had decided to end their three-year, long-distance relationship. At the time, she insisted the breakup wasn’t sparked by deception, explaining that no one had done anything “bad.” So it’s clear that the two of them didn’t end things on bitter terms. However, despite publicly seen hanging out with the sports executive Joe D’Amelio multiple times, DeSorbo has neither refuted or confirmed the claims or rumors about her dating. She, however, is always quick to make a cheeky remark every now and then — just as she did after Kroll’s comments.

DeSorbo Was Quick to Dispute Kroll’s Claims on WWHL Instagram

Shortly after Kroll’s comments aired on the show, DeSorbo appeared to dispute his claim, albeit indirectly. She took to the Watch What Happens Live Instagram page and put her sentiments through in the following words:

“Ahhh yes a man I haven’t spoken to in 6 months knows exactly what I’m doing.”

Conover, for his part, has expressed shock at the timing of his breakup from DeSorbo. He has only spoken once on his Instagram Stories in early January. The Sewing Down South entrepreneur called the split “very unexpected,” admitting, “It’s a three-year relationship. It’s your best friend who you talk to all day, every day, and then they’re just gone.”

As for Kroll, he claimed he wasn’t surprised by the breakup. According to him, “the writing was on the wall” for at least a month before the official announcement. DeSorbo, however, has defended their mutual decision to part ways in the following words in the past, while conversing with her podcast co-host Hannah Berner:

“No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real-time and what you want for your future. It was just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction in our lives that we didn’t force.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday evenings on Bravo. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!