The Big Picture Austen Kroll has a toxic pattern of creating emotional triangles in relationships, causing collateral damage.

Austen and Taylor Ann Green have been at the center of explosive exchanges on Southern Charm due to their toxic behaviors.

Taylor acts entitled and ignores red flags in relationships, causing harm to others in her pursuit of a happy ending.

Try to name a Bravo bachelor who isn't problematic. Brian Benni from Family Karma and Winter House comes to mind. Young Joe Bradley from Southern Hospitality has potential. Craig Conover from Southern Charm might also make the list, if he and his seemingly permanent New Yorker girlfriend Paige DeSorbo ever decide that the distance is a deal-breaker. However, the main cast of bachelors from Southern Charm more generally are prime examples of the virulent lost boys that tend to propagate across the network. Producer and series creator Whitney Sudler-Smith still has a penchant for partying. Shep Rose seems determined to follow the bachelor blueprint set by his predecessor, Thomas Ravenel. If the cast of Southern Charm were suddenly transported into a Jane Austen novel, Austen Kroll would absolutely be the character named Willoughby. This season in particular exposed the collateral damage that accompanies his pattern of creating toxic triangles in romantic relationships.

Fellow costar Olivia Flowers was the main victim of Austen's whirlwind mess this season. Largely, the damage was done by his choice to "hook up" with Olivia's close friend and fellow cast mate Taylor Ann Green. Taylor's journey on Southern Charm has been another that has exposed an unfortunate toxic pattern. Taylor consistently behaves in ways that emphasize her sense of entitlement. Austen and Taylor as a duo have been the center of every explosive exchange on Southern Charm this season. And the most audacious part is that they both chose in their own way to deny culpability and double-down on claims that they have done nothing wrong. However, the patterns speak for themselves.

Austen Kroll's Early Relationships Set The Pattern On 'Southern Charm'

Viewers were first introduced to Austen in season four as Shep's bar buddy with a "killer instinct" when it comes to chatting up ladies. Austen was recently single, after having broken up with his girlfriend of two years because she wanted to get married. He was, shockingly, not ready to commit to a long-term relationship as he was just starting his reality TV career. Instead, his toxic pattern of competing with his friends for romantic partners was put on full display when he and Shep spent nearly two seasons casually competing over costar Chelsea Meissner.

Once Austen had finally convinced Chelsea to look his way, he suddenly seemed lost as to how to behave now that he had a mature adult interested in him. As soon as Chelsea so much as hinted that things should move forward romantically, Austen quickly backpedaled. He then moved on to initiate a relationship with Chelsea's friend Victoria Bolyard. He continued to maintain ties with Chelsea, which made Victoria jealous and, ultimately, caused a rupture in the women's friendship and a seemingly strategic end to the romance. Notice how Austen inserts himself into a friendship only to initiate a weird emotional triangle of attachment.

Austen was quick to move on to his next romance. Whitney called out Austen's habit of leap-frogging relationships in an early episode of season six, stating that it seems like he moves quickly from one girlfriend to the next with "no down-time between the women he sees." One positive thing to come out of Austen's relationship patterns is that the world was introduced to the indomitable, Madison LeCroy. Viewers got a first glimpse of Madison when she was briefly shown in a few sweet snapshots as Austen's new girlfriend at the season five reunion. However, she truly made an impact when she came storming onto our screens with the hidden camera footage of her catching Austen cheating on her. The footage was first posted to social media and then featured in the opening episode of season six. Austen and Madison's relationship took toxicity to a whole new level, and viewers were blessed to witness their mess.

After the Austen and Madison relationship came to its tumultuous end, Austen decided to join Craig for a season in Winter House. He set his sights immediately on a newcomer to the group, nurse and model Ciara Miller. Their blooming flirtation in Vermont was interrupted by the arrival of Summer House alum, Austen's long-time "friend" Lindsay Hubbard. Lindsay went into the Winter House with the news that she and Austen had recently slept together, and that Austen had professed a desire to date her while he was intoxicated on New Year's Eve. Despite all the red flags, Ciara valiantly attempted to reign in Austen's lost boy tendencies to continue to see if their attraction could go the distance. Instead, she ended up annoyed and confused over several months. The pattern of Austen initiating a strange emotional triangle among a friend group, knowing how explosive the repercussions will be, confirms that he still isn't ready to move on from Bravo's island of lost boys.

The Olivia-Austen-Taylor Triangle On 'Southern Charm' Is Exhuasting

Audiences were introduced to Olivia Flowers as Austen's new romantic interest in season eight of Southern Charm. She fell for Austen's boyish qualities, even as he was still entertaining his long-distance flirtation with Ciara. Olivia made an effort to convince herself that their relationship could mature over time. However, when Austen tried to pump the brakes, Olivia took him at his word that he would not be bothered if she wanted to date other people. She showed up to a party with a date on her arm, and this was enough to send Austen into a full spiral. He tried to make Olivia feel guilty for dating someone new, despite her being armed with the knowledge that he had recently rekindled his ongoing fling with Ciara. Austen cannot keep the timeline between relationships clean, and instead prefers to muddy the waters to ensure no real commitment can develop.

Which seems to have been the attraction to Olivia's friend, and Shep's recent ex-girlfriend, Taylor. At the season eight reunion, Olivia confirmed that she and Austen were no longer together. But it was obvious to everyone, including Taylor, that Olivia's emotions were still entangled with him. It was just after the reunion when Austen apparently engaged in at least one loosely defined "hook-up" with Taylor. The pair kept this a secret until newcomer to the group, Jarett "JT" Thomas revealed during a casual boy's night that Taylor had also recently slept over at Austen's place. The rest of the cast had already noted Austen's soft spot for his best friend's ex-girlfriend, and the eagle-eyed Madison had previously called out their closeness as being somewhat suspicious.

Olivia was so hurt by the lies from her ex-romantic partner and her close friend that both relationships now seemed irreparable. Austen has once again caused chaos by drawing two friends into a toxic triangle. In the final episode of season nine, Olivia spelled it out plain for him: "Look at the paper trail of pissed-off women you leave. We all have the same thing to say about you. Like, at what point do you want to stop having conversations, and just go have one with yourself?" Until Austen is willing to take a look at his choices and how they hurt the people around him, he seems bound to keep drawing people into his toxic vortex.

Taylor Ann Acts Entitled To Get What She Wants in 'Southern Charm'

Taylor's toxic pattern has been less glaring beneath her sweetheart persona. However, a close inspection of her behavior over the last two seasons is instructive. While no viewer would give Shep a pass as even a mediocre boyfriend, the one thing you can say for the man is that he has always been honest that settling into a permanent relationship is not on his to-do list. His need to go out partying with his boys and end the evenings with mysterious women had always taken precedence over his need to make Taylor happy. Despite his reservations about commitment, Taylor has made it clear over the years that she is willing to overlook his outrageous behavior as long as she gets to live the wife life she has been expecting. It is every person's choice if they want to ignore the red flags in a relationship and go down the "I can fix them" path. But for Taylor to express anger about a relationship ending when it was openly stated that no long-term commitment was promised makes it seem as though she was deliberately ignoring the signs to play the long game in love.

When Shep concluded season eight by pouring his heart out to Taylor, calling her the "star of my little dream," it seemed for a moment that a marriage proposal was on the cards. Instead, Shep switched gears and requested that Taylor quit her job to join him globe-trotting around the world with no set itinerary. His theory was that if they could prove to each other that they could travel together and still love one another, a proposal could then potentially be on the table. However, Craig and Austen both point out that it can seem manipulative to convince someone to become financially dependent on you, as it affects the power dynamic or "control" in the relationship. Taylor hesitated about the optics of quitting her job to travel the world while Shep pays the bills, but in the end she agreed to go. At the reunion, we learn that traveling did not go well, and Taylor now harbors resentment about her lack of employment. Among other things.

After their return, Shep's pattern of cheating with multiple women resurfaces as an issue. Or perhaps now that they are broken up, Taylor was finally willing to address it. At the season eight reunion, Taylor expressed repeatedly how she felt used in the relationship. She brings up the number of women that Shep supposedly has slept with, and questions how high the number has to get before he will be satisfied. Her feelings are rightfully hurt. It also seems that she feels entitled to an explanation that Shep is unwilling or unable to provide. The pressure she applies to force an apology makes it seem that she is convinced of her moral correctness. She is a person used to getting what she wants.

What Taylor wanted out of her relationship with Austen in season nine was to make Shep jealous. So, for her, their "hook up" was probably an insignificant moment. However, the way she seems oblivious to the effects of her behavior on her friend Olivia is surprising. Her entitlement was on full display during the cast's trip to Jamaica, when she addressed the group at dinner to finally squash the subject of her and Austen. She told the group she did not wish to discuss the topic again and essentially demanded that Olivia forgive her. She consistently plays down Olivia's romance with Austen to minimize the damage she has caused. When discussing the trip with her brother on speakerphone, Taylor even justified her choice to fool around with Austen by stating Olivia and him were not technically dating at the time of her supposed transgression. She then admits to lying when she apologizes to Olivia for her behavior.

Taylor's ill-defined hook-up with Austen was a means to an end - she wanted to make her ex-boyfriend jealous by going after his close friend, in a twisted bid to get back together. She seems to have done this blindly, without considering the collateral damage. Once the story had been exposed, Taylor began to play on Shep's jealousy in earnest. When Taylor attempted to initiate a drunken one-night stand via text, Shep turned her down. Her response was: "Fine, alright, we're gonna stay out and hang with Austen." When recalling the text conversation to Leva Bonaparte, Taylor admits she was playing games, commenting: "Like, f- you. I was being petty." When Shep sits Taylor down at the end of the season to put a cap on the subject of their relationship, Taylor cuts in, asking: "Ok, so what if I want to date Austen?" This comment comes moments after she expressed to Shep that even now, after all the chaos they unleashed, she does not regret her involvement with his best friend. In her bid to pressure Shep to get back together, it seems Taylor feels entitled to find her happy ending, regardless of who she hurts.

Between Austen's lost boy tendencies and Taylor's entitlement, the two make quite the case for Charleston being the place where reality TV stars refuse to grow up. Both have demonstrated a sincere commitment to the toxic patterns that keep them from maintaining mature, sustained relationships. They might both benefit from taking some time to be single, and maybe learn how to spot the patterns that come across during the filming of Southern Charm. That is, if they want to improve their friendships and romantic relationships. But at the very least, for both their sakes, they'd be better apart than together.

