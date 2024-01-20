The Big Picture Southern Charm breaks away from the Housewives franchises by focusing on the lives of successful, male-dominated cast members.

Craig Conover and Austen Kroll have had significant career success, with Craig becoming a successful pillow maker and Austen launching his own beer line.

The female cast members, such as Madison LeCroy, also bring drama and unique personalities to the show, making it entertaining without relying on Housewives drama.

The year is 2014, and Bravo is preparing to premiere its newest show, Southern Charm. The show's main plot was to follow the lives of five single men in Charleston, South Carolina. Simple enough, but what the network didn't anticipate was how this cast would bring the "charm" during its premiere by focusing on the lives of Thomas Ravenel, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Whitney Sudler-Smith (who is the show's creator and executive producer), Cameran Eubanks, and Jenna King. The network was stepping away from the Housewives franchises by showcasing the lives of this male-dominated show, and it got people talking. Charm is unique because it is male-dominated, and the age ranges fluctuate with all the cast members. These are not just your typical 30-year-olds who like to have fun. These people have lived and learned all about "high-class society" and etiquette since they were children

Even though Southern Charm has a "high-class" aspect, it has shown how some of these cast members have grown up to become very successful. The most significant turnaround can be seen in the careers of the cast members Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. These best friends, or "besties" as they call each other, are up-and-coming guys in Charleston. Craig is a successful "pillow maker" for his brand Sewing Down South and Austen released his beer line Trop Hop. Not only are Craig and Austen the main characters as the show has evolved, but solid female stars like Madison LeCroy have brought different drama to the show since she dated Kroll and allegedly dated ex-MLB player Alex Rodriguez. From cheating scandals to beautiful Charleston parties, Southern Charm showcases how entertaining a Bravo show can be without it revolving around a Housewives franchise.

Southern Charm does a great job of balancing different stories, but it ensures everybody in the cast is connected to the main storyline, depending on the season. For example, audiences learn about Thomas Ravenel and his history with Kathryn Dennis throughout the first seasons. This was a big story when the show premiered because they fell in love, and they showcased a significant age difference between the two of them. Dennis was 21 years old at the time, and Ravenel was 50, which shocked audiences and made them want to tune in every week to discover how their story would grow.

Southern Charm A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 3, 2014 Creator Bryan Kestner, Whitney Smith Cast Craig Conover , Shep Rose , Kathryn Dennis , Austen Kroll Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 9

Craig Conover Is the Ultimate Charmer

Image via Bravo

Besides Ravenel and Dennis' story, viewers have grown to love Craig Conover, who has been on the show since the beginning. What makes Craig's journey in Southern Charm so unique is the odd and surprising path his career takes. When audiences met Conover, he had been a recent graduate from the Charleston School of Law with dreams of becoming a lawyer, which seemed simple enough. However, audiences would later find out that he had never graduated or received a diploma, which meant he hadn't taken the bar exam.

Related The Truth Behind What Happened Between 'Southern Charm's Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers Southern Charm stars Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll shared a kiss or more. And Kroll's ex Olivia Flowers is not happy about that.

Craig was dating Naomi Olindo, who pushed him to take the exam and become a lawyer. It wasn't until April 2017 that he passed the exam and opened his law firm in 2021. Throughout his journey on the show, Craig showed he didn't have a passion for being a lawyer, and by offering a more sensitive side, he started to show his love for pillow making. Many of his friends laughed at him and made fun of him for this very random passion. Naomi did not understand why he would like something so different and questioned how he would "Sit in his room and just sew," to which he had answered with his now iconic line, "What's wrong with my sewing?" He did not want to let go of this passion and pushed himself to prove everybody wrong, and now he has become the "Martha Stewart of pillows," as Andy Cohen would call him at the Season 7 reunion. He now has a brick-and-mortar store in Charleston called "Sewing Down South" and has been selling his pillows and different homeware ever since.

Austen Kroll Proves Childhood Chores Can Become a Successful Business

Image via BravoTV.

Not only does Southern Charm already have one unique and quirky guy in Craig, but viewers also meet his better half and best friend, Austen Kroll. Audiences saw the instant connection between them and created a fantastic friendship because, unlike their other cast members born into the upper class, they were from a lower class than the others and had to work to make money. Kroll joined the cast for the show's fourth season. When he entered, his career path was to sell beer to a brewing company.

Being able to sell beers ignited his passion, and he decided to create his start-up called Kings Calling Brewing Co., which has his beer, Trop Hop. Even though his friendship with Craig got people's attention, Austen became well-known with the ladies of Charleston. Audiences have seen him come from different relationships with his cast members, like Chelsea Meissner from Seasons 4 and 5. Still, one of his most well-known relationships was with a new cast member in Season 6, Madison LeCroy, whom she caught him cheating on with two girls and recorded the confrontation, which shows Austen running after her and yelling, "Madison! Madison!" to get her attention and come back (she didn't come back, they were on and off for the rest of the season).

Madison LeCroy Is a Modern-Day Southern Belle

Image via BravoTV.

Even though Southern Charm has a strong male cast, the female cast members have been able to make their mark in the reality television world. A fan favorite who grew from coming into a relationship with Austen has been Madison LeCroy. She has known the cast since the beginning and can be seen in the show's background with Shep Rose in season one. But the drama that ensued when she was dating Austen has made her a Bravo household name. They were on and off for a year, but it didn't help that no one from the cast was supportive of their relationship, including Craig and longtime cast member Shep Rose, whom LeCroy accused of spreading an STD to another castmate, which was denied by all parties after.

She brought a different spark into the group by being a single mom and someone who was not born and raised in Charleston. Still, her quirkiness and fun personality made the other female cast members dissolve in the background because everyone wanted to know what was new in her life. This increased interest when Craig started a rumor of her secretly dating MLB player Alex Rodriguez. Who would've thought a Bravolebrity could have been a WAG (wife and girlfriend of a professional athlete)?

Southern Charm brings the je ne sais quoi to Bravo, and the network rides with them by pushing them onto other franchises like Summer House and Winter House. Charleston always has more to offer, and Bravo has showcased it by having spinoffs surrounding the charmers, like Southern Charm: New Orleans and Southern Hospitality. These charmers don't skip the beat of showcasing what life is like in Charleston, and watching every week is not dull.

Southern Charm is currently streaming in the U.S. on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock