Southern Charm star Craig Conover has claimed that Paige DeSorbo wanted to be with other people, which is what led to the reality star's breakup. Craig and Paige started casually seeing each other in the Summer of 2021 before officially becoming a couple in October of that year. But after three years of being together, they called it quits in December 2024. But Craig has shared that Paige completely blindsided him.

During the February 6, 2025 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Craig revealed that contrary to Paige’s claims, their breakup was not mutual. The reality star confessed that one day, he was planning a future with Paige, and the next, she was breaking up with him over the phone. Craig talked about his move to New York City and clarified that the long distance wasn’t an issue between him and Paige. According to Craig, if two people want to make things work, they do. But Paige just didn’t want to be with him anymore. He said: “We didn’t want different things, she just wanted other people.”

When Andy Cohen asked if Craig agreed with Paige’s claim that she never cheated on him physically or emotionally, he chose not to respond. Craig added that he did not want to be involved in any more drama and wanted to move on with his life. While reflecting on their time together, Craig admitted that he and Paige had a great relationship and that her support helped him grow a lot in his career.

Craig Responds to Rumors About Paige Dating Someone New

Paige ended things with Craig back in November 2024. But the former couple did not make the news public until December. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about Paige’s love life. The reality star denied all the rumors and shared that she was single during the February 3, 2025 episode of her and Hannah Berner’s podcast, Giggly Squad. During his conversation with Andy, Craig addressed the topic and made it clear that what Paige did was not his business anymore.

The reality star confessed that he has been grieving the loss of his “favorite person in the universe” and is just focusing on himself at the moment. Craig added that he was thankful to be surrounded by friends and family as he dealt with the fallout of his sudden breakup. When Andy asked him what emotional stage he was at since the breakup, Craig responded: “Whatever comes after anger.” The Bravo star explained that his healing hasn’t been linear but he is excited for what the future holds.

Despite the heartbreak, Craig shared that he had been approaching the situation with a positive attitude. He credited Paige for turning him into a “better version” of himself” and shared that he did not resort to drinking as a coping mechanism through the breakup. While that means he has to work through all the pain, he has learned that no matter what, “you gotta keep moving and living your life.”

Southern Charm Season 10 airs on Bravo every Thursday. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.