Craig Conover was ready to put a ring on it! In Southern Charm Season 10, Episode 7, which aired on January 23, 2025, Conover opened up about the status of his relationship with then-girlfriend Paige DeSorbo to fellow cast member Shep Rose. The two were having a conversation after they went on a fishing trip with Jarrett "JT" Thomas.

Conover confessed that if it were up to him, he’d already be engaged to the Summer House star, but her indecisiveness put a pause on his proposal plans. The Southern Charm star shared that DeSorbo kept changing her mind on many aspects, citing examples of how one day she’d want to build a farmhouse in the middle of nowhere, and the next, she’s talking about moving to Charleston. When Rose asked how DeSorbo’s behavior made him feel, Conover admitted that while it was confusing, he’d come to accept that life is all about making decisions and compromises.

Earlier in the season, the Sewing Down South founder had a heart-to-heart with Rose and Austen Kroll about how his then-girlfriend DeSorbo wanted to wait a couple of years to have kids. While he was supportive of his partner, Craig Conover expressed his fears on the matter in the following words:

“If it was up to me, we would just be engaged, but she changes her mind a lot about stuff. Ya know? But what I'm risking is, what if Paige wants to turn those couple years into 10 years?”

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo shook the Bravoverse when the latter announced on her Giggly Squad podcast during the December 30, 2024, episode that the duo had decided to call it quits. The Summer House star stressed that they had ended things amicably while noting that Conover was one of the best people she’d ever met.

Fellow ‘Summer House’ Cast Members Recently Shared Their Views on Paige DeSorbo’s Breakup