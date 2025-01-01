Everyone's favorite Bravo couple, Southern Charm's Craig Conover and Summer House's Paige DeSorbo, have called it quits. Paige broke the news on her podcast with ex-castmate turned comedian Hannah Berner saying, "Craig and I have decided to no longer be together." She added that the two split on good terms, saying, "I will remain the biggest fan of him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best because he is the best. But with that said, I think it was just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction that our lives are going in that we didn't foresee."

Although many fans were rooting for an engagement between the two, I saw this split coming. The two had a fundamental difference that prevented their relationship from ever taking off - the distance. Craig is based in Charleston, while Paige is based in NYC, and neither of them ever seemed eager to move. To be honest, I think this breakup was a good thing - especially for Craig.

It seemed like Craig's time on Southern Charm was dwindling. The drama surrounding him this season seems to be with longtime friends Shep Rose and Austen Kroll. In a conversation between Shep and Austen, they reveal that Craig is distancing himself from the group, Shep saying "cutting himself off from everybody is not a solution." Austen also accuses Craig of thinking his business is going to go down if he's seen with a drink in his hand. It looks like Craig's priorities are shifting from the show to his business, Sewing Down South. It also seems like he is having difficulties getting along with many of the cast members.

However, what I think was really making me question if Craig was going to return for an eleventh season of Southern Charm was his relationship with Paige. The two appeared on Winter House together, but didn't start dating until afterward. Once Craig started dating Paige, he became a different person. He started spending more time in New York and spending more energy on his relationship with Paige than on his crew back in Charleston. I was beginning to get the feeling that he was going to quit the show. The pair's relationship got so serious that Craig was considering moving to NYC. In an interview with Page Six, Craig revealed a potential move, saying “I will always be a part of Charleston, but I’m starting to love this like New York energy and the challenges that come with New York, and I think I’ll be spending more time up here." The more time Craig spends in New York, the less time he's in Charleston. If he were to move to New York for Paige, there's no way Bravo would keep him on Southern Charm.

In that same interview with Page Six, Craig also revealed that he was considering going back to school, saying "I’m thinking about going back and getting a degree...I’d like to learn how to take my business to the next level. I was a finance major [in undergrad], but I don’t remember a lot of it." If he were to go ahead with the plan, I would imagine he would quit the show to focus on his studies. Whether it be to focus on school, his business, or his relationship with Paige, Craig's trajectory was heading towards a Southern Charm exit.

Does The Breakup Mean We Will Get To See The Old Craig Cononver?

Now that his relationship with Paige is over, I think that he rejuvenated his storyline. If he returns, in Season 11 we will get to see Craig in his single era, which may mean the old Craig may creep back. We met Craig back in 2014 as an aspiring lawyer by day, and party boy by night. He got himself in his fair share of drama, from getting caught in a web of lies about his career as a lawyer, to his tumultuous love life. When he was single, Shep, Austen, and Craig were the three musketeers - always finding a reason to party (and do something stupid). Now that Craig is single again, will he go back to his old ways?

It was getting quite obvious - Craig was over being on Southern Charm. He was isolating himself from the cast, cutting back on drinking, and focusing on his business, and most notably, spending more and more time in New York with Paige. His storyline wasn't going anywhere. As much as we love a stable relationship and career for him, it doesn't exactly make for good reality television. Now that Craig has entered his single era, I think we could see some interesting drama unfold. His breakup, without a doubt, saved his reality television career. Stream Southern Charm on Peacock in the U.S.

