Southern Charm's Craig Conover hasn't had the best year. He and his long-term girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, announced their breakup right before the new year. Unfortunately, that's not all — a once-amicable split now seems to be getting messier and messier. The rumor mill has been swirling about Paige cheating on Craig, and in a teaser for the new season of Summer House, Paige reveals that she caught Craig texting two women during their relationship.

Now, Craig is officially single and ready to mingle. However, after an insider wrote to Deux Moi, via Bravo Breaking News, that they spotted Salley Carson and Craig out for dinner in New York City – it got me thinking. Is the Southern Charm newbie his perfect match? Although we are only just getting to know Salley, I think a relationship between her and Craig would work really well.

Salley Carson, Unlike Paige DeSorbo, Wants the Southern Lifestyle