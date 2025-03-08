Bravo's Southern Charm has been having one of its more lackluster seasons, which isn't too surprising as the reality show has been moving at a slower pace, and the cast chemistry isn't what it used to be. Almost all of the original cast has been either fired or left on their own accord, with only Shep Rose and Craig Conover remaining. Although cast members like Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis being rightfully fired is understandable, fans can't help but yearn for the chaos that the earlier seasons brought.

For shows like Southern Charm and Summer House, it's difficult to bring on male cast members into an already established cast because they don't seem to immerse themselves organically while bringing the drama. JT Thomas, who is on his sophomore season of Southern Charm, has taken the show by the horns and made waves that have generated some interesting television, probably some of the most entertaining content viewers have seen on the show in the past couple of years. JT has taken playboy Austen Kroll to task over his infidelity and mistreatment of women, and fans loved it because everyone else on the cast has enabled it. Now, it seems like JT's pot-stirring and, you know, doing his job by getting in the mix has caused him to be ostracized and bullied by the cast. It's ugly and uncomfortable to watch, and it's making the show unbearable.

JT Had a Great Start on 'Southern Charm' But Has Trouble Immersing Himself

Image via Bravo

JT was able to distinguish himself from the trifecta that is Craig, Austen, and Shep because he curried favor with audiences by calling out Austen. He gave the fans what they wanted, which paid off for him. While watching him get friend-zoned by Austen's love interest and Shep's ex-girlfriend Taylor Green was a little uncomfortable to watch, he never really did anything egregiously wrong. While audiences still don't know much about what JT is like as a boyfriend, he's never been as terrible as any of the guys on the show.

JT had an onscreen romance with castmate Venita Aspen, but it never really amounted to anything. He jokingly referred to her as his "wife," and his mom adored her, but he let her know amidst their flirtation that he had taken things to the next level with another girl and made it official with her instead. JT's misleading Venita felt icky at worst, and fans couldn't help but notice their lack of chemistry to begin with. JT and Venita did not have much tying them into the show as they've never had significant storylines or a deep history that enmeshes them with the cast. The lack of chemistry was palpable between Venita and JT, and her reiterating that they are best friends when that's never been apparent also felt a little Scheana "He's my best friend" Shay-esque at best, but many fans read it as their attempt at having a storyline to stay on the show.

The Bullying Against JT is Unpalatable on 'Southern Charm'