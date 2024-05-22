The Big Picture Kathryn Dennis's ongoing struggles include a recent DUI, hit and run, and past rehab for substance abuse.

Her toxic relationship with Thomas Ravenel led to legal issues, custody battles, and rehab.

Despite efforts to turn her life around post-show, Kathryn faces court again for a recent DUI.

It looks like things may not be easy for Southern Charm alumni, Kathryn Dennis as she was arrested on Monday, May 20th, for driving under the influence. This is not the first time she has been involved with the law. In the past year, the reality star's car was involved in a hit-and-run, and she also had to go to rehab back in 2016 for substance abuse.

Kathryn left Southern Charm after eight seasons, and her life was a rollercoaster throughout her whole time on the show. Her romance with Thomas Ravenel was at the center stage of everything. After leaving the show, it seemed like everything would go uphill for her as she returned to school, but things did not stay positive.

Kathryn's Non-Stop Struggles Continue

Out of all the cast members from Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis has been the one to have gone through the most while on the show. When viewers met her, she was only 21 years old, and she hung out with Shepard Rose, Craig Conover, and Thomas Ravenel, with whom she started a long romance that started her struggles. Thomas and Kathryn were all everyone could talk about. They were the talk of the town, not because they were a great pairing but because they were a couple that was so toxic to each other. They had moments in which they were suitable for each other, but the two should not have been a couple for the most part. One positive outcome of the relationship was that they had two beautiful children together, but Kathryn's legal struggles started there.

After giving birth to their children, they tried to keep their relationship going and even thought about getting married, but Kathryn realized she had lost herself in the relationship. She said, "Thomas is very troubled, so he's a lot to handle. Whenever I was with him, it was always constantly placating him, constantly being his therapist. I gave everything to him, literally." After their breakup, their custody battle started, and in 2016, Kathryn tested positive for marijuana. She lost custody of her children and had to enter rehab.

From that point on, Kathryn's tumultuous life turned positive after she got fully sober and rebuilt her friendships with everyone in the cast again until her last season. After leaving the show, she continued her positive new life away from the cameras and announced she would return to school. But it seems her life can't be easy, and on October 2023, her vehicle was attached to a hit-and-run in which the car struck a school officer. Nothing happened to her during this case, but with this recent DUI from May 20th, she will have to deal with the consequences. During this recent incident, Kathryn was involved in a three-car collision in which her state was not great as she had glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol. She will have to present herself in court on June 4th.

