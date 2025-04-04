You may not have even noticed it, but Leva Bonaparte has been making appearances on Southern Charm since it premiered on Bravo in 2014. Her initial connection to the group was being roommates with ex-cast member Cameran Eubanks. She joined the show as a full-time cast member for Season 7, where she introduced us to her chaotic life as a restaurateur, mom, and social justice advocate.

However, in a shocking twist of events, Leva took to Instagram to share the news that she will no longer be on Southern Charm just a day before the Season 10 reunion. The post wrote, "Hi guys! Wanted to let you know that although this year was so fun – I'll be stepping away from Southern Charm this year on good terms." She added that she wants to step away to focus on her "boys and joys" and that she's working on some cool stuff that she will share soon. As sad as the news is, I think her exit is coming at the right time. She never had a storyline that fit with the narrative of Southern Charm. Her life is far more suited to a different show. Also, I think her initial role as a social justice advocate amidst all the controversy surrounding Kathryn Dennis has fizzled out, which has left her without a real purpose on the show.

Leva Bonaparte Never Had a Juicy Storyline on 'Southern Charm'