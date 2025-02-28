Southern Charm's Madison Lecroy has long been open about wanting to expand her family with new husband Brett Randle. After putting her fertility journey on pause due to her husband being diagnosed with cancer, he thankfully has a clean bill of health and these two announced Madison's pregnancy in early February. The cutest couple below the Mason Dixon Line had an intimate gender reveal with just her 13-year-old son, Hudson, and found out they were expecting a baby girl.

Madison filmed her gender reveal for Amazon Live so her Instagram followers could had a glimpse inside her pregnancy journey, where she let it slip that Brett thought she would be having a boy. Madison had similar sentiments, revealing in an interview with PARENTS magazine, "I felt there's no way I am going to get a girl. It's not going to be a perfect situation where I have the boy and the girl, but it worked out in my favor, and I'm so excited." She went on to talk about how excited she is to have girl, saying, "I have a feeling I'm going to have to work a lot harder and make more money because the clothes are just adorable!" Madison's style is peak Southern Belle, and there's no doubt that that baby is going to be absolutely spoiled with smocked dresses and Lilly Pulitzer.

Madison Will Be The Perfect Girl Mom

Image via Bravo

Madison also divulged that she intended on naming her daughter after her late father, Ted Lecroy. Ted, with whom Madison was very close to, passed away from cancer the same year her husband Brett got diagnosed with thyroid cancer. With two tragedies that happened in such short succession, Madison put her fertility journey on pause to support Brett and recalibrate after suffering such a great loss. Madison has also been somewhat open about Brett's health struggles on Season 10 of Southern Charm and how taxing it has been for her and her family. Madison updated her fans in early January that Brett is now "doing so well!...And getting better every day!" Between Brett's strides towards a clean bill of health and a baby girl on the way, it's wonderful to see Madison's family reach a turning point after everything that's happened.

Madison shared that she's excited to share her motherhood journey on Southern Charm. "I signed a contract saying I'm going to show my life and what's going on in my life," she said. "So, I have no problem when and if we start back filming to bring you guys all on this journey so you can see how I'm handling it.” Madison isn't the first castmember of the show to share her motherhood journey, with both Cameran Eubanks and Kathryn Dennis sharing their journeys as first time mothers in the first couple of seasons of the show. While both ladies have since left the show, Madison is the last mother left standing (well, besides confidante and mentor Patricia Altschul), so it will be wonderful seeing Madison become a first-time girl mom on screen.

Madison also said she couldn't wait to introduce her daughter to former nemesis Shep Rose and ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll, which is a sentence that has never been uttered by any mother, like, ever. "It’ll be funny to see them holding the baby," she teased. "You know how nervous guys get, especially with a newborn.” With her trademark savvy humor and strong sense of self, there's no doubt that Madison is going to be the ultimate girl mom, and it'll be exciting to see it play out on camera. Southern Charm is available to stream on Peacock in the US.