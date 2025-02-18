Southern Charm hit the ten-year mark on Bravo in 2024, so there is no better time to look back on what the Charleston crew have been up to over the last decade. The series has always distinguished itself from much of the usual fare on the reality TV network by prominently prioritizing the male point-of-view within this friend-group down South. Just as most of The Real Housewives series tend to center on the friend-group of one particular upper-crust lady in each city, Southern Charm centers on the friendships of series executive producer Whitney Sudler-Smith, son of storied American socialite, Patricia Altschul. Whitney hangs with a younger crowd on the series, and brings an avuncular energy while socializing with bachelors Shep Rose and Craig Conover. Whitney encourages his young co-stars as they Peter-Pan their way through adulthood in Charleston, while mostly remaining outside the mess himself.

Patricia oversees the antics of the younger generation of Charleston's party people, keeping her observant eyes open for tender bits of gossip to be salaciously dropped at the most effective moment. For much of the early seasons, the ladies on the scene either played the role of exasperated older sister, like Cameran Eubanks, or failed romantic interest, like Chelsea Meissner. But once Madison LeCroy stormed her way into the group, the dynamics shifted, and suddenly the narrative wasn't so easily controlled by the boys and Ms. Pat. The heat down south tends to bring out the wild side of even the most demure individuals, so capturing the drama of young adulthood while throwing social media and reality TV fame into the mix has led to some truly wild moments on the series over the years. Here are the top 10 wildest moments of Southern Charm, ranked.