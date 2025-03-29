An accurate litmus test whether a show is in major need of an overhaul is when it's no longer fun to write about. It's no secret that Southern Charm has been having a tepid season and hasn't been able to recapture its original magic, and a Bachelor's degree from a Top 50 (okay, fine, Top 100) and a Thesaurus can only give a writer so many ways to say that in an authoritative but honest way. But it's gotten to the point where it's indisputable that this cast of once-hooligans don't seem to have much story left to tell, at least with each other. The show can never go back to what it once was because, while it was so chaotic and juicy, America can never have someone who has been credibly accused of sexual misconduct or openly racist on our television screens, unless it’s the president making the State of the Union. This show is a mess, but not in a way that reality television is supposed to be messy, and it's time for Bravo to overhaul it completely.

The finale of Season 10 left a lot of fans feeling shortchanged, both as a final episode and as a season overall. Venita Aspen was able to resolve any lingering confusion over JT Thomas allegedly saying some racially charged things about her to his barber (the barber confirmed that JT said nothing of the sort). She also had a productive conversation with newcomer Ryan Albert where he explained that the barber told the story in a misleading way, and she accepted his apology and explanation. That's nice, but so boring to watch play out, especially since Ryan only did that to pile onto JT like everyone else did this past season.

The Season 10 Finale was Embarrassing

Image via Bravo

Taylor Green also tried to get in the mix by stirring the pot about Salley Carson talking about Austen Kroll, a 36-year-old man with a 25-year-old long-distance girlfriend, screaming “show us your boobs!” to her. Why wasn’t Austen taken to task for screaming that at Salley while they’re both in relationships but Salley got pissed that Taylor was stirring the pot about it? And why didn’t Taylor at least stand in it when Salley confronted her? These two girls have hooked up with three of the same guys and they’re both now dating each others’ exes, and yet there still isn't any story to tell because they actually seem to be *gasp* over it and have moved on.

The trailer for the finale was somewhat promising, and that's being generous, but what really rubbed fans the wrong way was Madison Lecroy making her grand entrance to the reunion, surprising everyone with her pregnancy. She looked quite far along, everybody was shocked, and fans were taken aback by the fact that these people clearly aren't friends at all since they were unaware she was well into her second trimester. They didn't even have any mutual friends clue them in on Madison's pregnancy? Even Venita getting up, squealing and hugging Madison felt insincere, like a more of ploy for camera time rather than an organic reaction because they didn't even really buddy up to each other this past season. Truly, do these people even know each other at all?

Where Do We Go From Here?