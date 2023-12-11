The Big Picture Southern Charm New Orleans star Reagan Charleston is filing for divorce from her husband Reece Thomas after a tumultuous relationship.

Charleston has been hesitant to finalize the divorce due to their shared children, but has finally decided she needs to get off the rollercoaster.

Her friends and family have been urging her to leave for years, and their support was a turning point in her decision to file for divorce.

Southern Charm New Orleans star Reagan Charleston is headed towards another divorce. Reagan, who was married to Jeff Charleston at the start of Southern Charm, married Reece Thomas shortly after she and Jeff split. Reece was Reagan's college boyfriend, and she seemed happy their romance rekindled. Unfortunately, Reagan says the honeymoon was short-lived.

On an episode of the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast, Reagan shared that she filed for divorce from her husband a year ago. “I filed for divorce last November, so it’s been just over a year. I haven’t finalized it yet,” she said. “It’s been like all over the map but I filed like November 6 of last year. I mean I can finalize it. I haven’t done it yet…”

She says her decision was a long time coming. “I’m not scared,” she said. “We’ve just gone back and forth so many times that I don’t know. It’s so hard but it just doesn’t work… I think I just like had it this time… It’s just tough with the kids. If we didn’t have kids, I would have probably just moonwalked out a few years ago. But with the kids, it makes it really hard on me. I’ve gotta get off the rollercoaster, though.”

The reasoning for their divorce from Charleston's standpoint seems to be her estranged husband's inability to mature at the pace she needs. “We had really good times but [it was] outnumbered by the bad times. We were riding a wave like when we got pregnant with Reece and things were really good, but shortly after that, it fell apart,” she said. “I just keep wanting him to grow up and he won’t grow up. And I’m 36 and he’s 37. I’m like if it hasn’t happened yet, when is it going to happen… I can’t do it. It’s too hard. It’s too freaking hard.”

The 'Southern Charm' Star Says Everyone Supports Her Divorce

When she was asked about whether people told her to stay with her husband, Reagan said that it wasn't the case. “Quite the opposite,” she explained. “My friends and family have been begging me to just file for years. My family is more understanding. They get it. But my friends on the other hand, they had a come-to-Jesus moment with me last year. They were like, ‘Enough’s enough. This cannot go on. You’re too young. Life’s too short. You need to just do this…’ That was a turning point for me.”

A third season of Southern Charm New Orleans was said to be in the works but has since stalled. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

