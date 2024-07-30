The Big Picture Olivia Flowers is open to repairing her friendship with Taylor Ann Green after their falling out.

Flowers believes that acknowledging past grief helped her reconcile with Green before.

Despite hopes for reconciliation, drama during the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion has strained their bond further.

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers is opening up about her current dynamic with co-star Taylor Ann Green after Green kissed her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll. Turns out that the former friends aren’t on speaking terms anymore. However, Flowers believes that if they were to sit down and have a conversation about everything, she wouldn’t be opposed to it. The reality star admitted that she misses their friendship and doesn’t have time to hold on to past grudges anymore.

The conversation took place on the Schenanigans with Scheana Shay podcast, Flowers shared that if she and Green ever fix things, it would be a new friendship. In her exact words, “It wouldn’t ever be what it was.” However, she talked about the time her brother passed away a few months before Green’s, and how the two of them reconciled due to their similar grief. In fact, Flowers even left her girls' trip in Miami to be there for her former friend.

The reality star believes that if she had returned to the show, the two of them could have resolved things after being around each other all the time. But during the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion, the drama between them resurfaced and put an end to their healing friendship. So, for now, the two of them are going their separate ways.

Olivia Flowers Has a New Man in Her Life Post ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9

During the Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion Part 3, Olivia Flowers revealed that she is officially off the market! From her complicated split from ex-Austen Kroll and a short-lived fling with Southern Charm newcomer Rod Razavi, Flowers hasn’t had much luck finding love on the show. However, she has managed to find the man of her dreams in the outside world.

The reality star has been dating Alex Williams and has been traveling back and forth between Charleston and Texas to spend time with her new boyfriend. The two of them celebrated their first anniversary in May 2024 and still seem to be going pretty strong. Things are pretty serious between the two, and Williams has even met Kroll during a vacation the two of them took with Flowers’s friends.

According to the reality star, she was all for Williams being friendly with her ex. However, she jokingly revealed that the two of them left her all alone to go play golf with each other soon after. After this, Andy Cohen asked Flowers why she was still on bad terms with Green if she had clearly forgiven her ex. To this, Flowers responded that Green’s betrayal was much more hurtful since she kept lying to her face after the drunken kiss.

All Seasons of Southern Charm are currently available to stream on Peacock. The exact release date for Southern Charm Season 10 is not yet clear but the show is expected to return in April 2025.

