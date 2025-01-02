Since joining Summer House in season three, Paige Desorbo has undoubtedly become one of the breakout stars of not only this reality series, but on Bravo overall. Paige has gone on to star in Winter House for two out of the three seasons it filmed prior to being put on pause and was a regular guest on Southern Charm due to her previous relationship with Craig Conover. She has been a constant throughout the Bravo universe since making her entry to the network in 2019.

Fans of the show have watched the star go from being a writer at Betches to leaning into becoming a social media influencer to now hosting an incredibly successful podcast with former Summer House costar Hannah Berner, Giggly Squad, that just wrapped a sold-out US podcast tour. She has a partnership with Amazon Live and has become one of the few Bravo stars that seems to be truly taken seriously, and is accepted, by the fashion community as a whole. She has walked countless red carpets, sat front row during fashion week and was named one of Variety’s 40 Most Powerful Women On Reality TV. She also has a book coming out with her podcast partner Hannah in early 2025.

While fans have come to love watching Paige party with her costars, it's been clear for the last season or two that the star is slowly outgrowing the show's party house setting. Paige can often be seen staying in on party nights, rather than going out to clubs or bars with her costars and while this does not change the impact she makes on the show, it does make it clear that Summer House may no longer be the right platform for her.

Her self-deprecating humor, quick wit and ability to square up with anyone on whatever cast she sits on makes her reality TV gold. She is arguably one of the most established cast members, outside the Summer House paycheck that the show has. Paige has slowly been outgrowing Summer House and fans are more interested in her real life in the city, than they are in only seeing her cute outfits on the weekends. It’s time for Paige to move away from the frat bro setting of Summer House and make the transition to The Real Housewives of New York.

Paige Seems to Be Outgrowing the Summer House Format

Image via Bravo

The revamped RHONY is made up of a group of accomplished, established women living in New York. There are various careers represented - public relations, real estate, models and social media influencers. The women all share the ups and downs of their real lives, while enjoying fashion and showing off their amazingly styled outfits, sparring with each other over silly arguments about cheese boards and raw arguments around comments about each others marriages. There are struggles in their personal and professional lives that are shared with audiences. This would be the perfect platform for Paige to graduate to next.

This movement would allow Paige to remain on Bravo for years to come, while showcasing her own growth and thriving career outside of the constraints of the Summer House format. Paige is far more aligned with the successful new group of women on RHONY than she is with her cast mates on Summer House, many of whom have little to no career outside of filming the show. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the cast leaning into their budding social media careers, as this has become the blueprint for all reality TV stars, but it's Paige's life outside of Summer House and outside of social media that has fans constantly supporting and cheering for the star.

It's Time For 'RHONY' to Experience Paige

Image via Bravo

The RHONY ladies are all well-established in their own right and Paige would be the perfect addition to spice things up - especially after this mess of a season. It would also be interesting to be able to get a glimpse into the newly single Paige's dating life, which, given the limited format of Summer House largely filming over the weekends and solely during the summer, doesn't give real insight into the ups and downs of dating as a successful woman in her thirties in New York.

Paige has become, without a doubt, one of the faces of Summer House and her razor-sharp interviews, ability to spar as soon as she is provoked and her commitment to being an amazing friend has made her a staple on the show. But, with her life changing and her focus being on continuing to grow her career and creating a life as a strong, independent woman, it may be time for her to pack away her weekend luggage and start showcasing her amazing life in the day-to-day, living in the city.

Summer House is now streaming on Peacock.

Summer House For years, this group of friends has been spending their weekends, from Memorial Day to Labour Day, at one of the most exclusive beaches on the East Coast. As soon as they arrive, they throw themselves into this luxury lifestyle. Release Date January 9, 2017 Seasons 8

Stream on Peacock