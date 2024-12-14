Summary Austen Kroll is ready for Season 10 of Southern Charm after facing drama in the previous season.

The time has come for Southern Charm to have its 10th season. The show has grown in popularity as every season goes by, and this season promises to be a big one after the charmers went through a tumultuous ninth season. Austen Kroll has been at the center of drama within the group for a couple of seasons, but the ninth season proved different as it was revealed that he and Taylor Ann Green had kissed previously without any of their cast members knowing. Austen himself even said how he was ready for the ninth season to be his "zen season" as he had no drama with anyone, but it all flipped around for him.

Coming into the tenth season, Austen has gone through many changes as he is now in a new relationship and will be opening up his bar with his best friend Craig Conover soon. Southern Charm has become a platform on which Austen has grown, not only professionally but also matured in his relationships with the group. Thanks to the show, Austen has been able to create different opportunities that have helped him grow as a person and show what he is capable of doing. Even though his friendships with Madison LeCroy and Shep Rose have gotten better, there is a particular cast member that he knows their relationship will always be nonexistent. From creating a podcast with Craig, creating his beer and soon opening his restaurant, Austen is showing he has no plans of stopping any time soon.

Austen 2.0 is Ready for Season 10 of 'Southern Charm'

Austen Kroll is no stranger to having to go through drama on a reality TV show, since the ninth season of Southern Charm became a rollercoaster of emotions for him and everyone in the cast. Coming into the tenth season, he is ready to have a second go at being able to not have to go through any relationship drama, "I thought last season would be my season that I wasn't going to involve myself with any girls, I wasn't going to bring anyone round. I wasn't going to date a cast member. Let's just say I was going to put the brakes on that and focus on me and then that quickly went away with the revelation of Taylor and I, which had happened months and months prior to the season filming. So this season, I was anxious, maybe I could have like a redo of last season and come into a different approach." Even though last season was difficult for him, and it brought some restrain on some of his friendships, he is thankful for all the experiences he has gone through because it has helped him grow and get many different great opportunities in his professional life.

Thanks to him being on the show and it growing in popularity, Austen has been able to create a podcast with Craig called Pillows and Beer in which they talk about their lives and throw in pop culture moments as well. Not only that, but he has also been able to create something on his own, which was creating his beer Trophop. The biggest thing to come for Austen though, is the opening of his restaurant with Craig, called By the Way. "It's pretty cool to look over the years and see all these wonderful things that I have been blessed with. It's been so great promoting the opening of our bar in Charleston because I get to share the brunt of it with Craig"

Austen Exposes the JT of It All

It wouldn't be Southern Charm without the audiences expecting drama within the cast and a friendship viewers are more curious about is the one between Austen and JT Thomas. The two started out the previous season as friends, but as the season progressed, their friendship changed because of Austen's involvement with Taylor. Going into Season 10 though, Austen understood he would have to be around JT while filming, "In a nutshell, our relationship is nonexistent. In my opinion, he said unforgivable and horrible things to me last year, repeatedly. I knew I was going to have to be in like confined spaces with him, and so I was like, I'm going to have to make a choice to be the bigger man, you know, metaphorically and literally." Even though a friendship is not in the works between JT and Austen and with JT announcing this will be his last season, viewers will have to wait to see what happens throughout the season that made his friendships with the cast irreparable.

Austen has been through many ups and downs, but he will forever be thankful for the show and even mentioned what he would tell his past self about his journey, "What I would say to the first season Austen is like, look man, just like enjoy the ride because we are going to be all right."

