There comes a time on every Bravo show where cast members attempt to market themselves as settled down, healed, and more mature. Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute tried the same song and dance on The Valley, and viewers see Emmy Sharett desperately trying to convince everybody to do the same on this season of Southern Hospitality. Despite the new relationships, the intense wellness regimens, and the dabbling in therapy, these reality stars still consistently deliver compelling television while often unraveling the pristine façade they put forth. Much of the cast on Southern Charm has been trying to sell fans an evolved image as well, but it's gotten to the point where they've forgotten they're on a show because they're too busy trying to maintain these mature personas. Even though Southern Charm has been downswing for the past few years, this season has been especially lackluster because of it. ​​​​​​

Many Cast Members Are Claiming To Be Happier Than Ever

Image via Bravo

It's no secret that Austen Kroll, Madison Lecroy, Taylor Green, and Craig Conover think they're happy in their respective relationships and doing better than ever because they really cannot stop reminding us. That alone is nice for them, but rather boring for viewers because they're not providing any genuine storylines this season. What makes their behavior even more frustrating is that the more they try to prove how happy and evolved they've all become since last season, the more they inadvertently prove that they are being fake. Austen already isn't living up to his portrayal of newfound maturity because, despite the therapy and the (much younger) girlfriend, he can't even get himself out of bed to film a podcast with his best friend Craig; the premise of the podcast is literally just two friends hanging out together. He's shocked that his cast members-turned-friends are *gasp* filming with JT, someone he doesn’t like. If Austen’s ex-girlfriends could film with JT Thomas (a guy who called him out for cheating on said ex-girlfriends) during previous seasons, then Austen should be able to handle his friends doing the same.

Taylor is grating to watch because she acts shocked and annoyed that she has to film with her ex, Shep Rose, even though they have been broken up for two years and are both in supposedly happy relationships. Cast members filming with their exes isn't anything new, and it's part of why reality television is fun to watch. Southern Charm was Shep and his friends' show from Season 1, and Taylor repeatedly laments that she is having trouble immersing herself in his group of friends. Taylor mistreating and filming a show that Shep helped her appear on is just obnoxious to watch. While it's understandable why Taylor has some disdain for Shep, her mistreatment of Salley and JT is tough to watch too. Taylor's most recent boyfriend, Gaston Rojas, has a history of cheating on his girlfriends, with Salley being one of them. Both JT and Salley Carson brought it to the cast's attention, resulting in Taylor having a meltdown over the truth – which is especially frustrating because Gaston refuses to be on camera to redeem himself.

JT Is Getting Ostracized for Doing His Job