Stop me if you've heard this one before: an emotionally stunted guy with a high-conflict personality who has a history of mistreating others had a redemption arc after being given an endless amount of chances because he landed a girlfriend and reiterated "Oh, I've just been working on myself a lot" a thousand times over somehow unravels all of his good will because he was inconvienenced by things not going his way, thereby revealing that he's still not a good person. No, this isn't about Tom Sandoval. Or Scott Disick. Or Jax Taylor. Or your ex-boyfriend. I'm talking about Craig Conover from Southern Charm.

Craig became the resident darling of Bravo after years of spinning out of control due to his Adderall addiction and unwillingness to take accountability. His bad behavior spanned across Southern Charm, Summer House, and Winter House, and it was hard not to acknowledge it. Even his best friend and then-girlfriend, Naomie Olindo, took him to task for lying about completing law school and taking the bar. The problem is, his arrogance and indolence played out on cameras in a way that may have been frustrating for his friends, but it was hilarious for viewers. Naomie famously called out Craig after breaking up for doing nothing but sitting in his home and sewing, and he retorted with the iconic line, "What's wrong with my sewing?" Well, nothing's wrong with Craig taking up sewing; the problem was that he was lying to all of his friends about becoming a lawyer and was doing nothing productive with his time.

Craig Conover's Brand Is Being Bravo's Babygirl

Craig was able to capitalize off that viral moment and turned it into Sewing Down South, which became a brick-and-mortar shop on the coveted King Street and expanded into a lifestyle brand. He was pandering to a demographic of mostly women with his "babygirl" demeanor that was non-threatening and endearing. Craig also underwent a major aesthetic transformation himself, going from the try-hard, new money, dandy in the South look to an intentionally disheleved but still manicured, low-key but high-luxury look. You know who also did that after being accused of being a terrible boyfriend who did nothing with his life? Scott Disick, and we saw how that turned out

His redemption arc was further boosted by his relationship with influencer Paige Desorbo. Fans loved how he loved her and, in their eyes, it seemed like he loved her far more than she ever loved him. However, this group-think that lionizes Craig and demonizes Paige is being flagrantly obscurantist about the fact that Craig was so dismissive and disrespectful to Paige and her friends on multiple shows. Her approval incentivized him to change, but by the time he became his "best self," Paige evidently outgrew him. The only meaningful change Craig made in his personal life was his self-proclaimed "sobriety," but it just seems like he went from binge-drinking to just drinking the same amount as the average person, and that's not even a harm-reduction approach to sobriety. He was swigging from a bottle of champagne and intoxicated while pontificating to an entirely lucid Austen Kroll about how he needed to take space from their friendship without warning to maintain his sobriety, and that Austen was the bad influence. Make it make sense.

Craig's Got Great PR