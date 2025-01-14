Craig Conover’s Southern Charm co-star Madison LeCroy, recently shared a private conversation she had with Conover after his split from Paige DeSorbo while speaking during a January 9, 2025, appearance on Amazon Live. As per US Weekly, LeCroy shared the words of encouragement she had shared with Craig. “I don’t need to give him any advice. I just told him, ‘You’re going to be a great husband [and] you’re going to be a great dad one day,’” she recalled. She further shared:

“You have so much to look forward to, like, just be lucky you didn’t already have those things and then go through a breakup.”

Conover, on the other hand, reflected on the end of his and DeSorbo’s three-year relationship in a recent Instagram Story. He described the breakup as “very unexpected,” and has shared his two cents about the situation publicly in the following words only:

“You can’t control other people, you can only control how you react to it. Remember to be kind to Paige and me and yourselves and all of that good stuff.”

Craig acknowledged the emotional toll of the separation, saying, “It’s a three-year relationship, it’s your best friend who you talk to all day every day, and then they’re just gone.” Despite the heartbreak, he has urged fans to maintain compassion as both he and Paige navigate their new normal.

Paige DeSorbo Was Recently Spotted Hanging Out With Joe D’Amelio

Paige DeSorbo, the Summer House star, is the talk of the town apparently, as rumors linking the 32-year-old reality TV personality to Joe D’Amelio, Klutch Sports’ vice president of football marketing, recently gained traction after the two were reportedly seen together at Sunday’s Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers game. However, DeSorbo who has recently had a breakup with Conover, was quick to respond to one such cryptic fan post with a candid comment.

She didn’t necessarily go on to deny the rumors and just replied with a smart little “Ima be outside a lot get used to it,” comment after Bravo by Gays on Instagram shared DeSorbo’s photo in bed, looking at her phone — with a text on top that said: “Paige watching you all be crazy because she went to a football game with a friend.” The point of this comment? DeSorbo’s cheeky way of insisting her fans keep the rumors going and making it clear that she’s taking life as it comes now.

The split, confirmed by Paige last month, came as a surprise to fans and even Craig himself, as the couple had been dating for three years before eventually splitting up. Circling back to Paige’s comment — her statement neither confirms nor denies the rumors but hints that Paige is embracing her social life following her breakup with Southern Charm star Conover. Southern Charm Season 10 airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. New episodes are available to stream on Peacock the day after they air on Bravo.

