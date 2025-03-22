Bravo star Craig Conover isn’t done talking about his messy breakup with Paige DeSorbo. During the Southern Charm Season 10 finale, which aired on March 20, 2025, Conover opened up to his castmates Austen Kroll and Shep Rose, confessing that he still doesn’t know where things went wrong. According to the reality star, he and DeSorbo were best friends and had a great sex life. But he claimed that none of it was enough for DeSorbo.

Conover also admitted that things seemed normal between him and DeSorbo until the couple’s 2024 Thanksgiving celebration. According to Bravolebrity, they spent the holiday at DeSorbo’s parents' house and had a great time together. However, he was blindsided a few weeks later when the Summer House star broke up with him over the phone. Conover revealed that DeSorbo believed their relationship was no longer serving her and that she needed to focus on herself.

The reality star added that DeSorbo remained extremely calm during the call, but the whole thing was a devastating shock for him. Conover told Kroll that he couldn’t bring himself to tell Kroll about the split initially, because he didn’t want to face reality. Earlier in the episode, Conover shared that he was planning to propose to DeSorbo in 2024. “She asked me to buy her a ring,” he claimed. However, the reality star revealed that DeSorbo ultimately asked him to hold off on the proposal, which is when things started going downhill.

Paige DeSorbo Claims She Tolerated Too Much With Craig Conover