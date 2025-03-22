Season 10 of Southern Charm delivered one of the most unexpected relationships – Jarret "JT" Thomas and Venita Aspen. The two have both been on the show for a few seasons now, but JT was in love with his bestie Taylor Ann Green for a hot minute, and Venita was with her ex, Manny Houston. The two were completely unsuspecting, until the Season 10 trailer dropped, which left fans in shock.

Over the season, the two blossomed into something more than friends. At the beginning of the season, we see the two having some sort of chemistry, but not doing anything about it, until the Jan 30th episode where Venita invites JT to dinner and confesses her feelings. JT confesses he has feelings for her too, but then drops the bomb that he’s “seeing someone." The crew then go to the Bahamas, where we find out through a confessional that Venita tried to get intimate with JT, but he declined. The way the season has been edited makes Venita look terrible – and she's not happy about that. Since filming has wrapped, JT and Venita are now in an all-out war. Although the season makes Venita look like a homewrecker, based on all the information that has come to light since filming, I am fully convinced that JT is the guilty party.

Venita Aspen Clarified The Timeline