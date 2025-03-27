Southern Charm is going to be a little less charming because Leva Bonaparte has recently announced that she’s no more going to be part of the show in a regular capacity. However, the restaurateur is still going to be a part of Southern Hospitality. So while the announcement isn’t exactly a complete goodbye, Bonaparte made it clear that we’re going to be seeing her a little less on TV. The entrepreneur implied that her “personal life isn’t salacious” enough for Southern Charm.

Bonaparte, on March 26, 2025, took to Instagram to share what seems to be both a departure and a new-beginnings post. The reality TV star made it clear that although she’s leaving, fans will be able to see her in the new season of Southern Charm at a party or two. At the same time, Bonaparte didn’t hold back from praising NBC and Bravo, and gave a shout-out to all the fans and bloggers who have made this year a standout for Southern Hospitality — the show that follows her staff, bars and restaurants, — stating that the show has finally found its “footing” this year.

The Charleston restaurateur also clarified that she wants some time for a reset and to focus on her boys and joys. The reality TV star also teased that there is some new stuff in the pipeline too and she can’t wait to share all of that with her fans! Bonaparte's colleagues and friends have filled the post's comment section with well wishes and heartfelt sentiments since then.

Craig Conover Reveals That He Was Feeling Odd During Reunion Taping

Ahead of the Southern Charm Season 10 Reunion, Craig Conover admitted to feeling a bit "weird" about the taping. He ended up speaking exclusively to BravoTV.com on the day of the filming, and described his emotions as being like "after a test when you think you did bad, you probably did good." While he was excited, he admitted uncertainty about what to expect, suggesting he might have more to answer for than he realized.

One topic Conover was eager to address was the tension with his friends, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll. He wanted to clear the air about their concerns regarding his "party boy" side, hoping the three had made progress since their last discussions. Additionally, Conover mentioned his anticipation of watching the drama unfold among the younger cast members and his readiness for potential confrontations, including one with Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas. The Southern Charm Reunion kicks off on March 27, 2025, at 8/7c on Bravo, with Part 2 airing April 3, 2025.