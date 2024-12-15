Leva Bonaparte has been a key cast member on Southern Charm since Season 7. During the time that she joined the show, it was a dark time for reality TV as it was revolving around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic and issues surrounding race that made the show feel heavier than it should be. Since joining the show, Leva has been seen as the "motherly figure" as she will always be the one to make sure to keep everyone grounded. Even though she may be seen as the more grounded one of the group, she understands the concept of reality TV and drama, she was able to bring in Southern Hospitality, which became a spinoff of Charm in the same style as the early days of Vanderpump Rules.

Leva has known the cast members of Southern Charm for many years. Joining the show was easy for her, but she recalls her first season being very difficult for her. While speaking to Collider, she emphasized on the group being a "bunch of miscommunications" and how it was shocking to see all of it unfold in front of her eyes. Not only has Leva been on Charm for many years now, she also hemmed in the idea of bringing in Southern Hospitality just from her own enjoyment of seeing the drama between her employees through the cameras at her restaurants. Viewers will have the opportunity to see how years of drama will unfold on Southern Charm and how there have been some surprising changes in the lives of the servers of Southern Hospitality.

Season 10 of 'Southern Charm' Will Experience Growth

Southern Charm has been a staple show for Bravo, and it has now celebrated its tenth season. The charmers have been through many ups and downs, but they have always managed to come out and fix their friendships that have been going on for a long time. Even though she may not have been on the show since the start, Leva has known the cast for many years and understands what may trigger each one of them. She says how her first season was very difficult for her and what she could have done differently, "There was a lot going on with the city and politics. What I realize now that I didn't then is that there are a lot of miscommunicators in the friend group. Now that I have gone through the deeper stuff with them, now I realize that you kind of have to check with four people to figure out somebody's feelings and see how things are."

Season 9 of Charm was difficult for many of the cast members and many key alliances had shifted as well. Leva explained, without giving too much away, that this season was a season of growth for many of them, and she explains how some friendships were able to get into the deeper stuff. "There's a breakthrough within the girls because we had a lot of things that we needed to get through from last season. As girls, we were able to grow and, even myself, I was less triggered and was able to have more fun this year. We have such a good time as a group of friends and I think that not always, as a viewer, can see that side." With Charm having most of its focus on the male cast members, knowing that the girls will be able to become closer like in previous seasons brings excitement to the franchise.

Why Leva Always Knew 'Southern Hospitality' Would Be a Hit