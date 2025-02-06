Ba ba doo ba ba dee dee, it's easy as the birds and the bees and the one, two, threes the cast of Southern Charm can celebrate, as Madison LeCroy has recently announced that she is pregnant. This will be the first baby that she will have with her husband, Brett Randle, and it comes as a blessing to them, since they had been trying to get pregnant for a while. Madison is already a mother to her son Hudson, but she also wanted to try to continue growing her current family with Brett.

Madison has been very open since getting married about her wish to become a mom again, and she showed her journey of attempting to get there throughout these last seasons of Southern Charm. Madison and Brett have not had an easy journey during their first years of marriage, as she revealed that he had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and it seemed like no good news would come their way until now.

Madison and Brett Can Celebrate a Win

Madison LeCroy has been a staple cast member of Southern Charm since Season 6, and she quickly became a fan-favorite as she is someone who is not afraid to speak her mind and has been very honest throughout her time on the show. Even though viewers met her as Austen Kroll's girlfriend, their relationship ended and they have now become close friends. Madison has been through breakups, but one of her biggest accomplishments was meeting Brett and marrying him because he centered her, since she can sometimes be unfiltered.

Madison and Brett got married in 2022 and have been going strong ever since. They have not had it easy since they are constantly in the public eye and have been entangled with cheating rumors primarily led by JT Thomas. The biggest hurdle though, has been going through Brett's diagnosis of thyroid cancer that he got back in 2023. Even though they have been through tough times, the couple has still been going strong and have been trying to grow their family, but have been unsuccessful until now.

Speaking to People Magazine, Madison expressed the excitement she's feeling for this new chapter, "I honestly was pinching myself because I hadn't heard good news in it felt like the last two years, so to hear something that was so positive and something that we've been wanting and looking forward to was just super exciting." With this new bundle of joy, it gives viewers something to look forward to watching for Southern Charm's newest season and with the reunion filming soon it'll be exciting to hear updates about her pregnancy. Southern Charm every Thursday on Bravo at 9 PM ET/PT, and the next day on Peacock.