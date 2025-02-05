When a reality show like Southern Charm has had a ten-year run, it's easy for the show to stay true to its roots and forget why fans loved it so much to begin with. Only several men from the original cast remain, including Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Whitney Sudler-Smith, and almost every woman has outgrown the show, with the exception of Whitney's mom, Patricia Altschul. While most of the women try to bring drama and, of course, some Southern charm, newcomer Molly O'Connell is truly bringing us back to the show's golden years and is a much-needed addition to the cast.

Molly is a seasoned reality television veteran, having nearly won America's Next Top Model and Bravo fans also saw glimmers of her as a guest on Below Deck and a Republic bottle service girl on Southern Hospitality. Newcomer Salley Carson is a reality television alum as well, with a stint on The Bachelor under her belt. While Salley is certainly bringing the drama and confessionals with just the right amount of snark, Molly is bringing back the goofy, eccentric humor fans miss from the earlier seasons. Cameran Eubanks and Chelsea Meissner used to be the girl-next-door archetypes that the guys seemed to have a lot more chemistry with, both emotionally and platonically.

Molly Gives The People What They Want

Since they’ve left, it’s apparent that much of the cast has a hard time relating to each other because many of the storylines feel forced with zero chemistry. On top of that, much of the cast came in with no reality television experience, and both Salley and Molly bypass the learning curve and seamlessly immerse themselves into the show. If Molly can endure the unmitigated chaos that was Tyra Banks on America's Next Top Model, she can handle walking into any reality show scenario without a lick of trepidation. Much like every other girl in Charleston, Molly’s a statuesque, blonde Southern Belle, so it makes sense that she’s a professional model. Instead of glamorizing it, she's candid about her recent health struggles with her thyroid condition and how the weight gain deterred her professionally and personally.

Molly still looks fantastic, and it's a little heartbreaking and relatable to see that she's open about being hard on herself while still trying to live up to the impossibly high standards of the modeling industry and the men in Charleston. Molly is also equal parts earnest and self-deprecating about her love for playing the euphonium, which she describes as a "mini tuba," and it's endearing to see her get visibly emotional about how much of her upbringing and identity are tied up in this confounding, unheard of instrument. Her honesty is especially refreshing when she hilariously recounts the plastic surgery procedure she got where the doctor removed the fat from her (self-proclaimed) "cankles" and injected it into her boobs.

Molly Balances Out The Cast