It’s the worst-kept secret that the men of Southern Charm are afflicted with Peter Pan Syndrome in a city like Charleston where perpetual immaturity and self-indulgence is rewarded. It would be easy to say any of the men are the biggest villains on the show, and of course, viewers can’t forget accused predator and convicted felon Thomas Ravenal is truly the worst of them even though he was fired years ago. While the men deserve condemnation, much of their toxic behavior is rewarded and puppeteered by Patricia Altschul, the grand-matriarch of the show and the true villain of the show.

Patricia was initially seen as this delightfully acerbic Southern grand dame who had an aspirational lifestyle with her picturesque Charleston mansion. Many of her scenes include having dinners with her son Whitney Sudler Smith's much younger guy friends, where she holds court while they behave like frat boys. She took pleasure in bullying 21-year-old Kathryn Dennis, who has made terrible decisions of her own but was still a victim of the Good Ol’ Boys System that dictates the South. She picked her apart for dating around and breaking the hearts of several men on the show, including Whitney, who is almost 30 years older than Kathryn and also functions as the executive producer of the show.

Patricia Has Been Ostracizing Women From The Beginning

Image from Bravo

It’s impossible not to have romantic overlap with your friends in a small, incestuous city like Charleston, yet Patricia always had something to say about it when any of the women do it. Kathryn volleyed between much older men and ultimately ended up with Thomas, thereby embittering Whitney. Patricia alienated Kathryn from the cast for years, calling her "a scandal," and suggested repeatedly that she was preying on older men from prestigious, monied families. She even reiterated that Kathryn, who didn't even have a fully formed frontal lobe, was the one manipulating and preying on Thomas, who was a middle-aged convicted felon. If anyone was being manipulated and preyed on, it was Kathryn.

Patricia further eggs on this flawed social hierarchy by raising a son like Whitney. Whitney is almost sixty years old and coasts off his mother's financial and social capital. He bullied Kathryn since the beginning of the show after having a fling with her because she was the one who left him. He then went on to bully Craig Conover, who suggested that Whitney was in love with Kathryn and that's why he antagonizes her. Patricia preaches about etiquette to the point where she acts like she wrote the book on it —oh wait, she literally did publish a book on it in 2017 — but then she doesn't mind when her son chides his ex-fling Molly O'Connell for having a cupcake in front of an entire dinner party.

Patricia Altschul Is A Puppetmaster To This Day