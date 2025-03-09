Southern Charm is having an especially meandering season, and that certainly speaks volumes, given that the reality show has been on the downswing for quite some time now. Once teeming with chaos due to the hijinks of a stacked cast that consistently delivered but ultimately, aged like milk, Southern Charm has struggled to get back on track to what it once was. While it feels icky to say, much of the magic of a reality show lies with production puppeteering scenarios behind the scenes and punching up scenes with savvy editing.

Only so much blame can be put on the cast for failing to meet the audiences expectations, and while blaming production is a reality star's most famous and over weaponized cop-out, it gets to a point where fans have to acknowledge that production is failing the show as well. The minds behind Southern Charm have been insulting the viewers with focusing on terrible storylines and catering to certain castmembers while giving misleading portrayals of others, and it's becoming obnoxious.

'Southern Charm's Production Is Focusing on Lifeless Plots

Image via Bravo

With all the ladies of the original cast gone, production has taken to casting ex-girlfriends of the guys on the show, such as Shep Rose's ex flames Taylor Green and Salley Carson, and Austen Kroll's ex Madison Lecroy round out the mix as well, although none of these girls bring what the originals brought to the show. There really isn't much story left to tell between Shep and his exes, and production keeps trying to squeeze life out of those stories to the point where it just makes Taylor and Salley look desperate and bitter when they're really not. It takes a discerning eye from a seasoned reality show viewer to see that Taylor's certainly not a fan of Shep given that he cheated on her, there's really only so much she can say about him, and none of it is going to be kind. It's evident that she doesn't want to have all these opinions on her ex and have him flaunt his new relationship in her face, but literally any woman would have the same reaction.

The only exes that seem to really enjoy being around each other a little too much are Madison and Austen, with Madison's new husband calling JT Thomas to see if she was out with him during the cast trip to Jamaica. It's a little weird that Madison is insistent on calling her heterosexual philandering ex-boyfriend her "gay best friend" and that production never delve into that it clearly unsettles her husband. Instead, the show focuses on Madison bullying JT, even though he never did anything wrong. It's clear that Madison is a production darling, and while she's rightfully earned that position given that she's given some great television over the past few years, it's become far too obvious that they're catering to her.

The Cast is Calling Out Production