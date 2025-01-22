Southern Charm star Salley Carson is opening up about why she broke off her engagement before she appeared on The Bachelor Season 26. The Bravolebrity has shared that she ended things with her former fiancé just 25 days before the wedding. However, she had good reason to do so since she discovered that he had been cheating on her. After the messy split, Carson moved to Charleston, South Carolina, and began a new chapter of her life.

During the January 10, 2025 episode of Southern Charm Season 10, Carson revealed that she was 22 years old when she got engaged. She and her former fiancé had been planning a future together when Carson received a DM about his infidelity. According to the reality star: “That’s kind of when Single Salley came back in full force.” However, her decision to join The Bachelor shortly after her breakup wasn’t received too well. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Carson revealed that people on the internet were questioning her motives and making assumptions about her moving on too soon.

The reality star confessed that her previous relationship had been extremely toxic and that she was just going through a rough time back then. She even claimed that the decision to appear on the show wasn’t exactly hers. Turns out that the producers reached out and encouraged her to come on board. Carson ultimately quit The Bachelor Season 26 before the limo arrival because her castmates discovered she was still speaking to her ex. However, she remains grateful for the experience regardless of how it ended. She believes that The Bachelor taught her “how to be confident outside of the haters.”

Salley Carson Has No Regrets After Splitting With Andrew Dietz

During Southern Charm Season 10, Episode 6, Salley Carson revealed that she was dating fitness trainer, Andrew Dietz. Now, Dietz has previously dated Carson's costar, Taylor Ann Green. However, that didn’t seem to be a problem for her. In a confessional interview, Carson admitted that Dietz wasn’t her usual type. She praised her new beau for being communicative and gentle and compared to her previous partners whom she believed were “aggressive” towards her.

Unfortunately, though, the two have called it quits after a few months of dating. Carson recently revealed the news during a Q&A session on Instagram. When a fan asked her if she was still with Dietz, the bravo star replied with a simple “No” without sharing any more details. However, while speaking with PEOPLE, she expressed that she was grateful that things had ended between the two of them.

The Bravolebrity confessed that she was changing herself for her former partner. She found herself working out all the time and avoiding drinking, despite not really wanting to do either of these things. “It wasn’t me in the relationship at all,” added Carson while admitting how excited she was to be partying again. Carson claimed that she wants to be single for a while and focus on her friends, family, and career. Southern Charm Season 10 airs every Thursday on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.