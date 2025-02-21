Southern Charm viewers have witnessed their fair share of on-screen romances, but Shep Rose’s whirlwind and whooshing almost-one-sided obsession with co-star Sienna Evans has fans buzzing through the ongoing Season 10!

During the Southern Charm Season 10, Episode 11, which was released on February 20, 2025, Shep surprised Sienna and the rest of the cast when he confessed he had envisioned having children with her. He expressed grand dreams for a shared life that would span the globe but ended up coming off a little too strong — and that too at a time when Sienna was unfortunately not feeling the same. Shep’s admission began when he pulled Sienna aside during the group’s trip to the Bahamas. However, when he wasn’t able to build that required chemistry, his feelings got the better of him and he let it all out later on.

In a candid moment, he recalled how he and Sienna initially “came out of the gate awfully hot” and expressed just how serious his feelings had become. “You would mention to me, ‘Oh, we would have the prettiest babies,’” he reminded her. Shep then went on to admit and express the intensity of his feelings in the following words:

“We would have these beautiful kids who are smart and go to the … well, they would be connected to nature and the ocean, and we would just live all over the world and have adventures. You made my life better. You made me want to be a better man.”

Sienna Was Visibly Taken Aback By Shep’s Feelings