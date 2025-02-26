It only took almost ten years, but this season on Southern Charm we are finally seeing a changed Shep Rose. Throughout his time on the series, Shep was the ultimate Southern play boy, and his dating history backs it up. He's been romantically linked to many of his female castmates, including Danni Baird, Landon Clements, Chelsea Meissner, Kathryn Dennis, and most recently Taylor Ann Green. His relationship with Taylor blew up during Season 7 of the reality series, where it was revealed Shep had cheated on her on multiple occasions. I was convinced that Shep was incapable of a real relationship and true love. However, during the Season 9 reunion, Shep revealed his drinking had gotten out of control and was blacked out during BravoCon 2023. Since then, Shep has taken the steps to completely change his lifestyle, and this season it showed, especially in his love life.

Shep is in his redemption arc this season, falling in love with his beauty queen Bahamian girlfriend Sienna Evans. However, in a twist of events, Shep is the one chasing after her. For once, Sienna is the one who really isn't being portrayed in a good light. In a conversation between Madison LeCroy and Patricia Altschul, it was revealed that Sienna was actually a fan of Southern Charm, and had hit up Whitney Sudler-Smith before connecting with Shep. While Shep is absolutely head-over-heels for Sienna, she doesn’t seem the least bit interested in him – and the whole cast knows it. Since the season began airing, Sienna had stayed silent while all of this information was coming out about her - until recently. In a series of TikTok posts, Sienna claps back at a lot of the rumors going around about her on the show — however, I’m not buying anything she’s saying.

There's No Way Sienna Evans Didn't Know Who Shep Rose and Whitney Sudler-Smith Were