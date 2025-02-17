Throughout the time that Southern Charm has been on the air, every season has shown someone from the cast being the center of attention. During the reality TV show's Season 9, the attention was around Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll because it was revealed they had kissed. Season 9 was a difficult one for her since it was her first season without Shep Rose, and she was also going through a falling out with Olivia Flowers. Needless to say, Taylor was coming into Season 10 of Southern Charm with a different mindset and ready to make amends.

Speaking to Collider, Taylor explains how her main priority coming back into this season was to fix her relationship with the girls because of what had happened last season. Even though there was some hesitation about coming back, she knew she couldn't leave the show without attempting to fix the friendships. Besides fixing relationships, Taylor also expressed how she felt about the rumors circling around Southern Hospitality's Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp.

Taylor Ann Green Wanted to Fix Her Relationships With Her 'Southern Charm' Co-Stars