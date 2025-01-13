Southern Charm star Venita Aspen is sharing why things really ended between her and Manny Houston. The former couple knew each other for years and started dating after Southern Charm Season 8 wrapped filming in December 2021. But after almost a year-and-a-half of dating, Aspen has confirmed that they have called it quits. The revelation came during the January 9, 2025, episode of Southern Charm Season 10 at Craig Conover’s party.

Aspen confirmed her relationship status when Ryan Albert asked her if Houston would be attending the party. That’s when Aspen admitted to him and Rodrigo Reyes that Houston had moved to New York for Broadway. The reality star added that he was not coming back and the two of them had broken up because of that. When Aspen’s castmates expressed their shock at the sudden news, she shared that even her mother was disappointed. “This is the only boy she’s ever liked. And I’ve dated quite a few men!” claimed the Bravolebrity.

The episode also featured a glimpse of Aspen and Houston’s conversation about his big move. In the aftermath of the breakup, Aspen spoke with PEOPLE and confessed that she was not very happy about how things went down. However, she has accepted the reality of the situation and is trying her best to move on. “Life moves the way that you don’t want it to sometimes,” she claimed.

Venita Aspen Has Gotten Close to Her Costar JT Thomas

Aspen and Houston might have ended things, but she has found herself a friend in her costar Jarrett “JT” Thomas. During the Southern Charm Season 10 premiere, the costars sparked rumors of a romance. In a confessional interview, Aspen explained that she and Thomas started bonding when they were in Jamaica during the Southern Charm Season 9 cast trip. The reality star admitted that the two of them have talked every day since then. In a confessional of his own, Thomas claimed: “You can’t teach chemistry. It’s either there or it’s not,” before adding that he definitely has chemistry with Aspen.

In the same interview with PEOPLE, Aspen claimed that her and Thomas’s friendship began when they went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen together. Then, the trip to Jamaica only brought them closer. She admitted that “getting to know the real JT” has been nice and refreshing for her.

The model and social media influencer also talked about Thomas’s decision to resign from Southern Charm halfway through filming for Season 10. She thinks that her friend gets in his own way most of the time. However, she is excited to watch his dynamic with the rest of the cast in the episodes that he does feature in. While speaking about her own experience filming Southern Charm Season 10, Aspen claimed that she has become a “veteran.” She added that she loves sharing her life with the audience without paying attention to any negative comments. Southern Charm Season 10 airs every Thursday on Bravo. Episodes are later available to stream on Peacock.

