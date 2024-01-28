The Big Picture Shep Rose acknowledges his alcohol problem and seeks help after a tough season on Southern Charm.

Shep's relationship with Taylor-Ann Green was rocky, with cracks appearing and Shep ultimately cheating on her.

Shep's transformation from a carefree partier to someone seeking personal growth is exciting for viewers.

Shep Rose is one of the O.G. cast members for Southern Charm. The reality star has seen many ups and downs throughout his time on the show and has been known as a womanizer and professional partier since the start. It wasn't until Season 7, when he started a relationship with Taylor-Ann Green that audiences could see a change in him. Shep being in a relationship was something audiences had never seen, and the fact that he wanted to travel the world with her meant it was serious. They dated for three years but broke up because Shep cheated on her multiple times, and Taylor grew tired of the situation.

Season 9 of Southern Charm has been underway, and this season was a tough one for Shep since he learned about his best friend, Austen Kroll, making out with Taylor. This hurt Shep a lot, and it made him not think of many of the things he would say on the show and have mean outbursts toward his friends. Viewers have always seen Shep as a partier who liked to have fun and have some outbursts, but the things he said in the past season were something to be worried about. It wasn't until 2023's BravoCon was in Las Vegas that his drinking became a problem, and he had to undergo intervention. Shep opened his eyes and announced at the reunion that he indeed had a problem with drinking and would get help for it. He has never been seen as vulnerable and is a new side of Shep that is exciting to see.

Shep Rose Has a Case of Peter Pan Syndrome

When audiences met Shep, he was in his 30s, living his best life, partying with a 20-year-old at the beach with no care. During his time on the show, Shep has always carried the same image of always going out to drink and brushing things off his shoulders while creating chaos occasionally in his friend group. His closest friends when the show started were Thomas Ravenel and Whitney Sudler-Smith, who have been known to have Peter Pan syndrome, which means they are people who are getting older but still have a mindset like a 20-year-old. It all allowed him to go through the same thing, and it did. Even though Shep was close to Thomas and Whitney, his friendship with Craig Conover and Austen Kroll made his time on the show more memorable. Hanging out with guys younger than him made his Peter Pan syndrome grow increasingly. Since Craig and Austen were younger, they were allowed to party and have fun, but they still had their priorities in check, wanting to grow their businesses and become successful adults.

