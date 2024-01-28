The Big Picture

Shep Rose is one of the O.G. cast members for Southern Charm. The reality star has seen many ups and downs throughout his time on the show and has been known as a womanizer and professional partier since the start. It wasn't until Season 7, when he started a relationship with Taylor-Ann Green that audiences could see a change in him. Shep being in a relationship was something audiences had never seen, and the fact that he wanted to travel the world with her meant it was serious. They dated for three years but broke up because Shep cheated on her multiple times, and Taylor grew tired of the situation.

Season 9 of Southern Charm has been underway, and this season was a tough one for Shep since he learned about his best friend, Austen Kroll, making out with Taylor. This hurt Shep a lot, and it made him not think of many of the things he would say on the show and have mean outbursts toward his friends. Viewers have always seen Shep as a partier who liked to have fun and have some outbursts, but the things he said in the past season were something to be worried about. It wasn't until 2023's BravoCon was in Las Vegas that his drinking became a problem, and he had to undergo intervention. Shep opened his eyes and announced at the reunion that he indeed had a problem with drinking and would get help for it. He has never been seen as vulnerable and is a new side of Shep that is exciting to see.

Shep Rose Has a Case of Peter Pan Syndrome

Shep Rose for Season 9 of Southern Charm smiling during confessional
When audiences met Shep, he was in his 30s, living his best life, partying with a 20-year-old at the beach with no care. During his time on the show, Shep has always carried the same image of always going out to drink and brushing things off his shoulders while creating chaos occasionally in his friend group. His closest friends when the show started were Thomas Ravenel and Whitney Sudler-Smith, who have been known to have Peter Pan syndrome, which means they are people who are getting older but still have a mindset like a 20-year-old. It all allowed him to go through the same thing, and it did. Even though Shep was close to Thomas and Whitney, his friendship with Craig Conover and Austen Kroll made his time on the show more memorable. Hanging out with guys younger than him made his Peter Pan syndrome grow increasingly. Since Craig and Austen were younger, they were allowed to party and have fun, but they still had their priorities in check, wanting to grow their businesses and become successful adults.

On the other hand, Shep already had success, so he could do whatever he wanted without a care in the world. For several seasons, his best friend Cameran Eubanks had been rooting for him to grow up and start a family. She has been friends with Shep for years and tried to set him up with different girls who could help him grow up. It wasn't until he started dating Taylor that some things began to change, but some old habits are hard to break.

Taylor and Shep's Relationship Drama Took Its Toll

It seemed that when Shep was dating Taylor, his Peter Pan syndrome would be over, and it was finally the time he would settle down. The fact that they dated for three years was a significant accomplishment for him. Still, the idea of settling down was a scary one for him. "There's a finality about it. That's just, like, ah, it's permanent. It's like gambling on the future to the maximum, and I'm not a big gambler. I'm upfront about that," he said to U.S. Weekly in 2021. Had he not gone off the rails and cheated on Taylor, she could've become the first Mrs. Rose.Even though everyone loved them together, there were cracks in the relationship, and many people expressed concerns about it. During Season 8, there was a notable shift in their relationship when they all went on their cast trip to St. Simmons Island. He seemed to be more on edge regarding his relationship, and it also didn't help that there was alcohol in the mix during this trip, so emotions were even higher. One specific outburst that worried everyone was when they were all playing an egg-catching game, and Taylor missed, so Shep went to call her derogatory terms, to which everyone decided to end the game and have a conversation with him and Taylor separately because it wasn't right for Shep to do something like that. Out of all the people who showed the most concern in their relationship, Taylor, as a person, was Austen. He had grown very close to her, and during Season 8, they had a serious conversation about how Shep talks to Taylor. It was an eye-opener for her for a while. Their relationship seemed like a sweet older brother and sister, but it all changed after Taylor and Shep broke up with news of her and Austen hooking up after the Season 8 reunion.

The Aftermath of Taylor and Shep's Break-Up Has Been Brutal

Season 9 was probably one of the most challenging seasons Shep has had in his time on Southern Charm. He was dealing with the end of his relationship of three years and still having to see Taylor while also finding out that one of his best friends had hooked up with her. He had many moments where he spiraled, like on the guy's trip, where he told Taylor he was glad he had cheated on her and had many angry outbursts against Austen. He wasn't the typical Shep who liked to party and didn't have a care in the world. T his time, he was in a public breakup and involved in a big scandal. BravoCon happened while the current season of Southern Charm was airing, so they all had a chance to talk to fans about the show and have fun with everybody, but it was all still so fresh to him, and having to relive his breakup again was hard. During BravoCon, it was rumored he wasn't acting normally, and it could be seen that alcohol was a significant factor in his change. It wasn't until the Southern Charm reunion aired that Andy Cohen asked him about his time at BravoCon, and he said he didn't remember anything about that weekend, which became a big problem. He told his friends that he had decided to have an intervention for him, and he admitted to having an alcohol problem; this was a powerful statement coming from someone whose whole life revolved around drinking. Now, Shep posted on social media about the positive feedback he has received from fans and his friends about his growth. With this change in Shep, seeing how Peter Pan is finally getting ready to make a positive change, would be great. Southern Charm is now streaming in the U.S. on Peacock. Watch on Peacock