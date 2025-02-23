The plot of this season of Southern Charm was moving at a languid pace, and Shep Rose's girlfriend Sienna Evans has ignited the plot and is moving it forward. The reality star has always been a player, going from woman to woman and his nomadic tendencies have him flitting from one city to the next island to an entirely different country when he’s not stationed in Charleston filming for Southern Charm.

A romantic might call him a wayfarer, a realist would reckon that he’s got major commitment issues, and Shep himself would say he's both. Shep is slowly reckoning with himself and endeavoring to be more self-aware, with a major catalyst being Andy Cohen confronting him about his behavior after he got blackout drunk during BravoCon. A redemption arc doesn't make anyone immune to karma, and in Shep's case, karma comes in the form of a pageant queen who is almost twenty years younger than him.

Shep Rose Was Overdue for Some Humility on 'Southern Charm'

It seems like Shep has finally developed the capacity to think beyond himself as he fell for Sienna, claiming he's in love with her and wants to set down roots with a family in her native Bahamas. But is he really in love with her after meeting her maybe six times? Or is he just high off experiencing a fleeting connection for the first time since becoming more in touch with reality? Of course, the first girl he calls “The One” is a significantly younger beauty queen who is unattainable in that she lives in a different country and openly snubs him. He fantasizes about living on an island and raising kids together with her when he knows that it will never shake out. If Charleston is too claustrophobic for his bachelor lifestyle to stay there for longer than a couple of months, he can’t even fathom how suffocating it is being tethered to a small island with a bunch of kids and a wife would be.

Shep went from boarding school to an SEC school to Vanderbilt to coasting through life in Charleston, so he has constantly been in scenarios that are quite literally made for him to flourish as a WASPy, objectively attractive man with an affluent last name and reality TV clout. He has been rewarded for his stunted behavior and he's finally being confronted with a reality that isn't tailor-made for him. Sienna is a BIPOC woman whose career is on the rise and whose DMs are bursting at the seams with men who are more successful, so he's out of his cushy element on every level. Sienna has been visibly dismissive to Shep on the show, and she's a pageant winner, so one would think she would at least feign enthusiasm when the cameras are rolling. He's bending over backward to appease her, frantically surveying his friends about what he should do about sending her a simple text to check in. She is still doing nothing to conceal that she does not like him, but is giving him small doses of feigned interest because she seems to relish that he's desperate. Shep has been the first to admit that Sienna is giving him a taste of his own medicine, and it has been gratifying for women everywhere who have dated a guy like Shep.

Reactions to Sienna Were Telling