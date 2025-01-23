Southern Charm viewers have been seeing throughout this season how the besties Craig Conover and Austen Kroll have been going through a rough patch. The two have not been seeing eye-to-eye, and it has started to affect not only their friendship, but also the businesses that they have together, like their podcast Pillows and Beer. They have always gone through their many ups and downs during their friendship, but throughout Season 10 there has been a shift shown between each other, and it has been shown even more by Craig specifically with him hanging out with Austen's archnemesis JT Thomas. In this exclusive clip for Collider, Austen explains to Madison LeCroy and Whitney Sudler-Smith about his friendship with Craig, their podcast and how he felt finding out that Craig and Shep Rose had gone on a fishing trip with JT.

The sneak peek shows Austen, Madison, and Whitney coming together to gossip about anything new going in their friend group, to which Austen answers, "Shep's Instagram picture, that's the f**king gossip." Austen and Madison can be seen upset about the fact that Shep and Craig took a trip with JT because they have both publicly said that they are not on good terms with JT, and they expected their friends to have their back. Madison explains she is angry because Craig has been saying on the side "We're done with this guy, and I'm like say less." Madison's relationship with JT became fractured since he started a rumor saying that her husband was jealous of him and felt insecure about her being around JT because she could cheat on him. She quickly shut it down by having a one-on-one meeting with JT to stop spreading this rumor.

Besides the JT of it all, Austen opens up about the fact that Craig brought up the idea of dissolving their podcast. Whitney, Austen, and Madison spoke openly about Craig not being open to criticism and feeling as if Austen is not being up to his standards. Seeing the two well-known best friends argue because they may be at two different points in their lives is heartbreaking, but will these besties move their differences aside and come back together? You'll have to tune in for a new Southern Charm.

What is "Southern Charm" About?

Southern Charm follows the lives of different young adults living in Charleston, South Carolina, showcasing their struggles to create businesses or understanding the lives of what it is like to be a socialite in Charleston society. The show premiered in 2014 and has ten seasons under its wing. At the center of the drama are the lawyer and male version of Martha Stewart, Craig Conover, the beer connoisseur Austen Kroll, and South Caroline native Shep Rose, who have been friends since the start of the show but have had their fair share of ups and downs involving romantic relationships and business. Besides them, it also follows the lives of Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte, and Venita Aspen as they show a female perspective of what it's like to live in South Carolina.

The show has risen in popularity in the last couple of years thanks to how explosive and entertaining its cast has been and by having the two main cast members argue it is being setup to show fireworks.

To see what happens between Craig and Austen, watch Southern Charm every Thursday on Bravo at 9 PM ET/PT, and next day on Peacock.

Southern Charm A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 3, 2014 Cast Craig Conover , Cameran Eubanks , Jenna King , Thomas Ravenel , Shep Rose , Whitney Sudler-Smith , Landon Clements , Kathryn Dennis , Austen Kroll , Chelsea Meissner , Eliza Limehouse , Naomie Olindo , Leva Bonaparte Main Genre Reality Seasons 10 Creator(s) Bryan Kestner , Whitney Sudler-Smith Writers Bryan Kestner , Whitney Sudler-Smith Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) Southern Charm Showrunner Bryan Kestner , Whitney Sudler-Smith Expand

