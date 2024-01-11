The Big Picture Taylor Ann Green's betrayal of her best friend Olivia Flowers has caused their friendship to suffer.

There are conflicting stories about what happened between Green and Austen Kroll, leading to speculation about more than just a kiss.

Other romantic entanglements and tensions among the cast members have contributed to the drama-filled season.

Southern Charm's ninth season was again filled with smooth accents, bleach-blonde hair, and tons of drama. Drama might have even been the keyword of the season, or perhaps, hook-up as one drunken mistake haunted everyone involved for the months to follow. For any fans still wondering, it's, of course, the supposed kiss between Taylor Ann Green and best friend Olivia Flowers' ex, Austen Kroll. This betrayal caused their friendship to lapse, and it is yet to get back on track. Now, months later, it seems as if the situation is still as dire as it once was.

E! News received an exclusive clip of the upcoming reunion set to air on Jan. 11 on Bravo. In the short segment, it is clear that the often-composed Flowers is tapping into her emotional side during this special. Luckily for her, the entire cast is on her side. They sternly exclaim how the deceptive behavior of Green has gone too far. Flowers, who ended up shouting at her former friend to "shut up," explains how it's not just the initial act that upset her, but also the betrayal that followed. Green, who is 29 years old, finally appears to have a more mature communication style. The sales associate has a controlled way of dealing with the critique her colleagues and friends are relaying to her. Yet this calm and collected look isn't appreciated by Flowers, who is not over her friend's actions. The drama is just beginning in the reality series.

The 'Southern Charm' Reunion Gets to the Bottom of the Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll Saga

Everyone's definition of said actions is different. Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll are both adamant that all that happened between them was a kiss after a night of drinking and dancing. However, not everyone believes that story. Both Olivia Flowers and Green's ex Shep Rose think more has gone on between the two. Fellow cast member Leva Bonaparte is even convinced that it wasn't just a one-time occurrence. This speculation might be based on Jarett "JT" Thomas Intel. The new Southern Charm addition said that Green told him that "multiple sleepovers" between her and Kroll had happened.

With all the different stories at play, it insinuates that more than just a simple kiss was shared between the two friends. The truth is hard to figure out through the maze of lies and secrets. Whether Green will finally be revealing everything is yet to be determined, but for now, just one thing is clear. It was indeed Green who initiated it, as both she and Kroll have owned up to it. The hook-up was also never intended to hurt Flowers but rather Rose, as Kroll and Rose were also considered to be close friends. No matter what the intentions were, Flowers is the one who ended up the most hurt by the actions of her former friend and lover.

Who Else Was Taylor Ann Green Involved With This Season?

Green hasn't just been linked to Kroll this time around. Shep Rose, who cheated on her while they were in a long-term relationship, also saw Green being enamored by JT Thomas. The two, however, say that nothing happened between them. But Thomas did profess his love for Green right before he said that he'd marry her tomorrow.

Throughout the 15 episodes, the fans at home were able to see Green backslide to Rose a lot. Even after he angrily shouted that it was "sometimes fun" to cheat on her, she ended up in his bed, and even playfully joked about just being there for his dog Craig. During filming, Rose often blamed his anger towards pal Kroll and ex a lot because of their kiss. He especially got infuriated whenever Kroll would pick Green's side. The three kept being buddies, but the friendship had a lot more awkward interactions than before.

Andy Cohen, the host of many Bravo shows, including Southern Charm, started by saying that the cast might experience some "Southern discomfort," in a preview provided by the network, which made the fans all riled up to see the whole episode in action. Taylor Ann Green, who says that she is ready to open up about everything, stuns in a long red gown as she explains that she is wearing the red dress like a "scarlet letter." Pal Olivia Flowers then quickly remarked that even though she is also wearing a red dress, hers has less of a hidden meaning behind it. So, although the Charleston crew is all decked out, that doesn't mean that they are afraid of getting down and dirty. If anything, their upscale attire will push them into their most confrontational selves.

The interlinking cast has been known to cause drama, but this season went above and beyond. Maybe, Southern Charm will finally shake off its "underdog" status as they go into their tenth season. The reunion that'll be split up into two episodes will once again give them enough time and space to unleash their grievances. As the finale ended with the fight between Thomas and Kroll, it could get quite explosive in the room that Cohen jokingly mentioned to have been modeled after Shep Rose's mountain getaway.

The reunion episodes will air on January 11, and 18 at 8 p.m PT/ET on Bravo. Southern Charm episodes are also available on Peacock the following day.

