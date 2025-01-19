Southern Charm star Venita Aspen has given a shocking update on her relationship with costar Jarrett “JT” Thomas. After her breakup with Manny Houston, Aspen found herself growing closer to Thomas. In the trailer for Southern Charm Season 10, Thomas claimed that he was extremely attracted to Aspen, and the duo sparked rumors of a romance. However, Aspen has just shared that, despite all their chemistry, Thomas wasn’t interested in being with her.

On the January 16, 2025, episode of the Housewives Nightcap podcast, the Bravolebrity confirmed that she and Thomas dated while filming Southern Charm Season 10. However, their romance came to a quick end in October 2024, when Thomas blindsided her and disappeared from her life. Aspen confessed that she had no idea what was going on. According to her, one day she was going to lunch with his mom, and the next day, he had fallen off the face of the earth.

When asked why she was ghosted, Aspen revealed that Thomas had suddenly started seeing someone else. The reality star referred to Thomas’s November 3, 2024, Instagram post where he is seen cozying up with Ali Perelss. While Aspen did not share any details about Thomas’ new romance, she revealed that the two of them have not spoken since October 2024. “I think I’m still kinda digesting it,” added the reality star while talking about how jarring the situation was.

Venita Aspen Wants To Remain Single for a While

During the podcast, Aspen shared that she was disappointed in how things ended between her and JT. The reality star confessed that she would like to talk to him about what happened because they had a great time together. Aspen confessed that losing JT was hard because he was the only person she could rely on. However, she believes that one day, he will realize that he made a mistake. Aspen added that JT was nervous about being on-screen this year, which is what led to his sudden decision to quit Southern Charm Season 10. “I think the anxiety got the best of him,” expressed Aspen.

After her complicated breakup, Aspen is now ready to enjoy some time with herself. The reality star revealed that she is not dating anyone currently because she wants to focus on her career. However, that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to the idea of falling in love again. Aspen claims that she is ready to get back out into the dating world, but she is not putting any kind of pressure on herself.

The Bravolebrity confessed that her failed relationships have taught her a lot about herself. Now, she’s taking some time to figure out what she wants to do differently when she starts dating someone again. In Aspen’s exact words: “I’m rebuilding the foundation because I thought I had it right, and I didn’t.”

Southern Charm Season 10 airs every Thursday on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.

