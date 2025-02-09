Southern Charm star Venita Aspen is opening up about where she stands with former flame Jarrett “JT” Thomas. During the February 6, 2025 episode of Southern Charm Season 10, the Bravolebrity confided in Leva Bonaparte about how she initially expressed her feelings for JT. According to Venita, she confessed to JT over dinner at her apartment. But what she didn’t know was that he was already seeing someone at this point.

The reality star realized that she liked her costar a few months after calling it quits with her ex Manny Houston, who moved to New York City. However, the reality star was shocked to learn, that despite their closeness, JT had no interest in pursuing a romantic relationship with her. Upon learning this, Leva expressed her anger and called JT a “jerk” for leading Venita on all this time. According to Leva, it was hard to believe that JT had a girlfriend since he had never told any of the cast members about her.

During the conversation, Venita admitted that she would never have confessed her feelings to JT if she had known that he was committed. She described the experience as “annoying” and claimed that she is still reeling from the sudden heartbreak. Leva comforted Venita and told her that she did not have to feel bad about what she did. However, Venita acknowledged that it’s best if she and JT just remain friends without crossing any lines.

JT Thomas Will Return for the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 10 Reunion

​​​​The Southern Charm Season 10 reunion is officially happening, and JT is making a comeback! Shortly before the Season 10 premiere in November 2024, JT took to Instagram to announce his exit from the show after two seasons. The reality star did not share a reason behind the decision but confirmed that he did not finish filming for Season 10. “I no longer wish to participate in any way moving forward with the TV show.” The Bravo star shared that he was going to take time and recover from what he called a challenging and exhausting year.

However, he seems to have gone back on his word. Bravo has just released the seating arrangement for the Southern Charm Season 10 reunion special on Instagram. After all the controversy surrounding JT’s relationship with Venita, the post confirmed that the two will come face-to-face during the reunion. JT will be seated between Leva and Salley Carson on the same side as Shep Rose, Austen, and Molly O’Connell.

The couch on the other side includes Craig and Madison LeCroy along with Venita Aspen, Rodrigo Reyes, and Taylor Ann Green. The group gathered in New York City on February 6, 2025, to film the special with Andy Cohen as the host. But for now, a release date for the reunion has not been released.

Southern Charm Season 10 airs on Bravo every Thursday. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.