Deadline is reporting that the next film from Dead Poets Society screenwriter Tom Schulman has wrapped production. The film, which has the current working title of Southern Gothic, is said to be an indie drama set in the world of Keno gambling and will star Lili Simmons, Kim Coates, Igby Rigney, Tom Bower, and Justin Marcel McManus.

The film is said to take place in the rural South at the start of the 21st century. The story will follow Diana (Simmons) as she enters the “dangerous and shady world of illegal, high-stakes keno gambling.” Regarding his inspiration to tell this story, Schulman commented:

“I grew up around keno and though it’s hard to find now, it’s an exciting game and I never forgot it. I’m thrilled and grateful that so many great actors and film artists have come together to help bring this genre-bending story to the screen.”

Schulman’s most popular work is likely his Academy Award-winning script for Dead Poets Society, starring Robin Williams. His other writing credits include classic comedy films like Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, What About Bob?, and 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag. His only previous directing credit is for 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag. Schulman also previously served as the Vice President of the Writers Guild of America.

Simmons is an actress who has had recurring roles on a number of notable series like True Detective, Westworld, and Ray Donavan and has had main cast roles on Banshee and the currently airing Power Book IV: Force. Coates has recently starred in the series Bad Blood, where he played a high-ranking member of Montreal's Rizzuto crime family. However, he most notably starred in all seven seasons of the critically acclaimed FX motorcycle crime drama series Sons of Anarchy as Tig and had a supporting role in the cult hockey comedy Goon. Coates can next be seen in the upcoming HBO Watergate series The White House Plumbers as Frank Sturgis, one of the infamous Watergate burglars.

Rigney is best known for recently starring in Mike Flanagan’s horror series Midnight Mass and will appear in his next two series The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher. Bower is best known for his roles in films like Nixon and Die Hard 2. McManus is currently starring in Power Book II: Ghost. Southern Gothic was written and directed by Schulman, who also served as a producer. The other producers include Rick Wallace, Sara Sometti Michaels, and Seth Michaels.

Read the full synopsis for Southern Gothic below:

The story is set in the dangerous and shady world of illegal, high-stakes keno gambling, in a run-down plantation house owned by Nick (Coates) in the rural South, at the turn of the 21st century. Nick is enamored with the smart, tough and charming Keno ace Diana’s (Simmons) intent to win big and is determined to stake her. Little Nick (Rigney), a one-time prodigy keno hustler, now reduced to servicing pool tables, strikes up a friendship with Diana and coaches her to win against the odds. Diana must then prove herself in a man’s world to earn a match against Beaumont DuBinion (McManus), the undisputed world’s greatest keno player, who, it turns out, has a contentious and violent history with Nick.

There is currently no release date for Southern Gothic.

