The Big Picture Southern Hospitality draws comparisons to Vanderpump Rules with its explosive dynamics and behind-the-scenes look at the lives of nightclub staff in Charleston.

Leva Bonaparte, a cast member from Southern Charm, brings her professional lens as a nightclub owner to the show, balancing the fun party atmosphere with her concern for her staff and businesses.

The show highlights diversity, with cast members representing different cultural and sexual identities, adding value and a refreshing element to the series.

With a second season confirmed, but no air date announced yet, the premiere season of Southern Hospitality teases viewers with a youthful crew of friends figuring out their lives while they work at the Charleston, South Carolina nightclub Republic. In many ways, the series is reminiscent of the early days of the popular Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, which gave audiences unprecedented access to the dramatic lives of a group of bartenders and servers in Los Angeles-based restaurants Sur and Pump. The Southern Hospitality cast is equally aware that the explosive dynamics within their friend group are as necessary to the show's success as the glamour of the establishments they work in. Of course, no one can replicate the epic betrayals and electric arguments between Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor in their first years on Vanderpump, but the crew of Southern Hospitality have their own kind of lightning-in-a-bottle momentum.

The 'Southern Hospitality' Crew Gives Drama and Charm

Image via Bravo

Southern Hospitality ties into the hit Bravo show Southern Charm through nightclub owner Leva Bonaparte. Leva has been a guest and cast member on Southern Charm since its inception in 2014 and is described on the Bravo series' page as the "surrogate big sister to the Charmers." Now she and her husband Lamar Bonaparte provide the same professional lens that Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd provide the audience on Vanderpump. The viewers can laugh at the antics of the younger staff while wincing alongside the owners at their more egregious unprofessional moments. It's a necessary balance to the fun party atmosphere that often inspires the more dramatic segments on both shows.

Leva's husband Lamar is not often featured, but when he does make an appearance the man is all business. Leva tends to balance out his firm energy with the motivational sweetness of a supportive mother, nervously watching her many toddlers taking their first steps into adulthood. In reality, Leva and Lamar do have a toddler at home, and Leva's ability to balance this with filming two shows and helping to run the four clubs and restaurants she owns with her husband is remarkable. If it weren't for the existence of Southern Charm, we'd be wondering why a new Real Housewives franchise hasn't been built around this gorgeous and successful working mother. While she lacks the breezy confidence of Lisa Vanderpump when she glides into Sur, Leva's constant concern that everything goes well for her staff and businesses, plus the care that she puts into each of her relationships is endearing in a way that hasn't always been featured in her appearances on Southern Charm.

The first season of Southern Hospitality centers itself around the friend group of Maddi Reese, a DJ and VIP manager at Leva's nightclub Republic. The leading lady is a Charleston transplant by way of New York and is a whirlwind of energy and ambition who stays surprisingly sober within the nightclub environment. It's refreshing to see Maddi's professionalism as she organizes the crew and does Leva proud on the club floor. However, the young DJ is the first to admit that while her professional life may be on point, her personal life has been more of a struggle. Her ex-boyfriend Trevor Stokes is introduced as someone who irritates the entire staff at Republic because he once cheated on Maddi. Now seemingly no one wants to see them back together.

Maddi is working to trust Trevor again and get him back in the crew's good graces, but it would also seem that along with her friends, even the audience is struggling to forgive his history. On the Watch What Happens Live after show that aired January 23, 2023, Andy Cohen polled the audience to see if they approved of Maddi being with either Trevor or instead her co-worker with a crush, Joe Bradley. The audience response was heavily in favor of her moving on to Joe, with 83% responding that they would prefer to see her with the charming puppy-eyed VIP host from Republic. Maddi herself confirmed on this appearance that she has chosen to move in with now boyfriend Trevor since the season ended, so the second season is sure to have updates on where the couple stands.

And don't feel too bad for lonely Joe, since he is not too innocent when it comes to relationship mess. While still pining for Maddi, and even after being warned by Leva about the professionalism of pursuing other staff romantically, Joe was quick to share a kiss with VIP host Mia Alario when she flirts with him later in the season. Mia has been somewhat of a make-out queen throughout the season, so her flirtation with Joe might stay just that. She has dated several suitors this season while managing to keep things relatively classy -- despite a shady moment where editors flash back to show the several many men that have graced her lips this season (Ep 05). But the aforementioned flashback was shown as a result of Grace Lilly, the self-proclaimed star of the season, accusing Mia of dating and making-out with multiple men in a way that implied she had somehow transgressed. Grace has the confidence and the delusion of an entire top-tier level Real Housewives cast combined. In a move that would make any 'housewife' proud, she later flip-flops on this negative stance on dating multiple men, saying there is nothing wrong with it, and everyone should do it. Her ability to flip on her statements and feud with just about anyone in general promises boundless entertainment no matter what side she lands on.

'Southern Hospitality' Cast Emphasizes Diversity in Charleston

Image via Bravo

Love triangles are always a vehicle for drama in reality TV and the cast of Southern Hospitality are finding new and interesting ways to entangle themselves in each other's lives, just like the early cast of Vanderpump. What sets Southern Hospitality apart in a refreshing way is the variety of representation among the cast when it comes to highlighting their cultural or sexual identities.

In an interview with ScreenRant it was pointed out that Leva was the first full-time cast member on Southern Charm who is a person of color, as a Persian-American woman with a Black husband and young bi-racial son. Consequently, Leva would frequently be the person who felt a responsibility to explain the problematic attitudes of her white Southern cast mates on camera. When asked what it meant to have cast mates Venita Aspen and Chleb Ravenell present for the eighth season of filming, Leva answered "I just think that it's good for the show to have diversity because that diversity exists in the city." This emphasis on highlighting the diversity of Charleston extends to the cast of

Leva's new show is an especially underrated aspect of Southern Hospitality when it comes to its LGBTQ+ representation. VIP host Mikel Simmon's coming-out storyline is both tender and hopeful as we see him explore being more open about his sexuality to his church community and family. And bartender TJ Dinch is often the voice of reason and professionalism among the unruly bunch, and his is a valuable perspective as he is an open gay man who speaks to the often harmful conservative attitudes that can be found in Charleston. TJ's tough-love advice to Mikel throughout the season adds a wholesome element to the otherwise rambunctious series.

The new season of Southern Hospitality will premiere some time in 2024. Season 1 can be streamed on Peacock.

The emphasis on diversity, the relationship drama, the professional environment of a hotspot nightclub in downtown Charleston, Southern Hospitality possesses many qualities that shows promise we have a new Vanderpump on our hands. A reality TV series that features the ups and downs of a twenty-something friend group mixing business with nightlife pleasure should only improve with age, just like fine Bourbon N' Bubbles.