Southern Hospitality star Emmy Sharrett is setting the record straight on her relationship with boyfriend Will Kulp. The reality star does not doubt that the two of them will get married, despite all the rumors of Kelp cheating on her. In Southern Hospitality Season 3, Episode 3, Kulp badmouthed his longtime girlfriend in front of TJ Dinch and Bradley Carter. During the conversation, he confessed that things were really bad between them when he was in law school – which led to even more speculation about Kulp cheating on Sharrett.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Sharrett has clarified that she doesn’t believe any of the rumors. “Will has 110 percent been faithful to me,” added the reality star. According to Sharrett, if her boyfriend had cheated on her, she would dump him in “two seconds.” The Bravolebrity shared that she has a firm approach to infidelity. She explained that if Kulp ever cheated, she would give him one warning but wouldn’t tolerate a second betrayal. Sharrett revealed that her parents have a “beautiful marriage” which has set the bar for how she wants to be treated by a man.

She also pointed out that Kulp is in a lot of debt because of law school, which is why he has been struggling with his mental health. She addressed Kulp’s comments about her body and claimed that her castmates were exaggerating the situation. Sharrett clarified that Kulp had been extremely stressed out ahead of his exams and had also broken his ankle, which is why he ended up taking out his frustration on her. Sharrett shared that while she doesn’t condone his actions, she empathizes with her boyfriend’s situation. The reality star shared that the two of them have talked about everything and that Kulp has apologized to her for his mistake.

Will Kulp Is Glad He Vented About Sharrett

While Will Kulp’s public criticism of his girlfriend has raised a lot of questions, he doesn’t regret it at all! During Season 3, Episode 3, Dinch and Carter told the cameras that Kulp had complained about Sharrett only caring for herself. Kulp had allegedly claimed that his girlfriend had no ambition and was insensitive to his feelings. According to Carter, Kulp had even wondered whether he wanted to be with Sharrett in the first place.

However, when Kulp was confronted about the situation, he claimed that the comments weren’t a big deal. According to the lawyer, he was just expressing his feelings because he was in a “stress bubble overload.” Kulp did admit that he should have had this conversation with Sharrett instead of his castmates. The reality star acknowledged that what he did was not a “classy move,” and that he feels guilty for talking about Sharrett this way.

But ultimately, he doesn’t feel guilty about airing his and Sharrett’s dirty laundry. According to Kulp, he is happy that he worked through those emotions in front of other people. “There are literal studies that are out there that say venting about your spouse is good for your mental health,” he told Carter and Dinch.

Southern Hospitality Season 3 airs every Thursday on Bravo.

